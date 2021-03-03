Muhammed Ahmed and Yan Katcharovski, Leaders of Katch Media Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 /Katch Media is a Toronto based creative and digital agency that believes in advancing the status quo by humanizing companies and organizations. Yan Katcharovski and Muhammed Ahmed, co-founders of Katch Media, believe in empowering brands through storytelling and relationship building. They dive deep into a brand's unique characteristics and culture to create a meaningful story to communicate with the rest of the world. They do so through digital marketing, including social media, SEO, lead generation campaigns, content production, website and design, and public relations.

Yan and Muhammed believe that one key to the company's success has been their ability to empathize with each business's needs and vision. "Marketing and sales often receive a bad reputation for manipulating and negatively influencing consumers' decision making. We agree. Way too many companies put profits and bottom lines above the importance of humans, morals, and values. This is especially true when it comes to marketing companies, who often act as mercenaries that get the job done at any cost.

Katch Media is different, however. "We do not believe in tricking the customer. Instead, we focus on what our customers actually benefit from and work to meet them there."

To accomplish this, Katch Media creates social media campaigns that focus on these attributes:

Casual rather than suit and tie appearance

Marketing reality: live videos and behind the scenes

More humans, more niche, and more unique personalities instead of "cookie cutter"

More content, less fluff. Katch Media believes consumers are getting increasingly proficient at identifying when they are being sold to, and nobody likes being sold to. Katch Media focuses on marketing that is informational and educational.

While Katch Media has been very successful, that success hasn't come without its challenges.

As Yan says, "Challenges come every day and are inevitable. An entrepreneur in reality is a combination of a military tactician and a firefighter. The biggest overall challenge of running a business is balancing inter-employee communication, talent acquisition, motivation, and leadership. If you have a team full of superstars who work together flawlessly, the business runs itself, and you hit a homerun."

Story continues

The company's leaders always have the future in mind. Yan elaborates: "My vision is to refine my personal message of human-centric and healthy communication and entrepreneurship. In five years, I aspire to have a tight-knit tribe of business owners, high achievers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who share a common vision of humanizing the status quo. For myself, I aspire to grow my network of like-minded partners and eventually find myself doing more public speaking and sharing more of my philosophies, perhaps by writing a book."

Yan is always happy to mentor new entrepreneurs and pass along some advice. "It's cliche, but really focus on the process. You won't get to any destination if you're not a master of the craft. Fall in love with what you're doing and link the feeling of success to seeing improvement in your craft, rather than judging the end result."

Yan pauses to reflect before continuing. "Become comfortable with being able to balance two conflicting opinions. For example, you must be very lean when running a startup, so do not be afraid to change business plans and pivot quickly. At the same time, failing to plan is planning to fail, so drafting a plan of action is crucial, but again, don't hesitate to revise it often and change it quickly when needed."

Yan believes deeply that the right mindset will keep you going. "Fall in love with humans, with service, and with a brighter future. Entrepreneurship is not a walk in the park. You will fail, you will be disappointed, and you will think about quitting all the time. The only way to make it all worth it is to link your reasons to a greater cause and to see the beauty of the world and of how you are contributing to other people."

With this in mind, it's not surprising that Yan has such a positive definition of success: "I see it as waking up in the morning and being excited to live another day. The greatest experiences, joy, and fulfillment come from maximizing myself in every area of my choice. Now is where joy and happiness are."

