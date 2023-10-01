Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:MUHIBAH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. provides oil and gas, marine, infrastructure, civil, and structural engineering contract works in Malaysia and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of RM18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of RM13m, the RM540m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of RM25m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's case is 43%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

