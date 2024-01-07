Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 43% stake

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 3 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 31% of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

A look at the shareholders of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.

KLSE:MUHIBAH Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:MUHIBAH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 20% and 5.0% of the stock. Ngan Mac, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.. Insiders own RM191m worth of shares in the RM610m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.9%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

