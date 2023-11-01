Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:MUHIBAH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 83% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd is RM1.28 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's RM0.70 share price signals that it might be 45% undervalued

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's peers are currently trading at a premium of 1,903% on average

How far off is Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd. (KLSE:MUHIBAH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM68.7m RM103.5m RM114.0m RM123.3m RM131.7m RM139.3m RM146.5m RM153.3m RM160.0m RM166.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.15% Est @ 8.17% Est @ 6.78% Est @ 5.81% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 4.09% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM59.5 RM77.6 RM74.0 RM69.3 RM64.1 RM58.7 RM53.5 RM48.4 RM43.8 RM39.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM588m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM166m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.4b÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM342m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM930m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.751. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, we've put together three fundamental elements you should consider:

Financial Health: Does MUHIBAH have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does MUHIBAH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

