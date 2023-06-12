Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:MUHIBAH) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

There wouldn't be many who think Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:MUHIBAH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 3.7% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 42% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 24% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 30% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

When you consider that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

