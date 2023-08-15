Muirfield home listed for $1.5 million offers a touch of Frank Lloyd Wright

A Dublin home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market for $1.5 million.

A home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright has been listed in Muirfield Village for $1.5 million.

Both stylistically and geographically, the property occupies the edge of Muirfield Village.

The home was built in 1991 from a design by George Acock and Pete Confar, with the Columbus architectural firm Acock Associates, who were commissioned by Jim and Anne Murrin to come up with a light-filled home for property the couple owned on St Bowell Court, the last street on the north side of Muirfield.

The entrance leads to a sunken living room in a newly listed Dublin home.

Reflecting Jim Murrin's fondness for Frank Lloyd Wright, the home is a departure from Muirfield's more traditional designs. With an open floorplan, walls of windows, wide eaves, connection to the outdoors, horizontal emphasis and decorative geometric glass, the design draws on Wright's principles and on some of Wright's homes Murrin had seen.

"I had visited Fallingwater, and had been to Oak Park," said Murrin, who retired as an endodontist in 2020. "Some of that came from George too. The deep eaves, that came from him. The entire back wall was floor-to-ceiling windows, that’s a Frank Lloyd Wright thing. And we had Franklin Art Glass reproduce the decorative windows."

The kitchen, like much of the home, is bright with lots of windows, light floors and finishes, in a Dublin home new to the market.

Including the finished walkout lower level, the home features 6,,912 square feet, four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath. Outside, a patio and upper-level terrace overlook the 1.4-acre lot, dense with trees.

"It's such a visual place, with wall-to-wall views of the woods, it's just fantastic just every season," Murrin said.

A cathedral-ceiling studio occupies a wing of a Dublin home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.

In 2001, the couple added a two-story studio addition to accommodate Jim Murrin's growing skills and reputation as a painter. The final result is a home bathed in light that flows from one room to another.

"This is a captivating property where every design element has been thoughtfully curated to create a harmonious living experience," said Rachel Alley, the Keller Williams Capital Partners agent listing the home.

Bathroom windows in a Dublin home listed for $1.5 million were inspired by windows designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for the Coonley home outside Chicago.

Anne Murrin died in September, and Jim spends most of his time in Martha's Vineyard, where he is about to build another home.

But he will miss his touch of Frank Lloyd Wright in Muirfield.

"Part of me is torn apart," he said. "I loved the house, I loved the studio. It's a very meditative retreat, but it's more house than I want to manage at this point in my life."

