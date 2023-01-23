U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

MUJERES LATINAS EN ACCIÓN'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY DOCUMENTARY

·2 min read

Mujeres Announces Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez to direct a feature documentary

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) is delighted to announce the official launch of a 50th anniversary documentary film production. After a request for proposals for filmmakers in January and receiving numerous from across the country, Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez has been selected to create the feature-length documentary film capturing Mujeres' 50-year history and story.

Glorimar Marrero Sánchez announced as the filmmaker to create the documentary film capturing Mujeres Latinas en Acción's 50-year history and story.
Glorimar Marrero Sánchez announced as the filmmaker to create the documentary film capturing Mujeres Latinas en Acción's 50-year history and story.

Founded in 1973, Mujeres is the longest-standing Latina-led organization in the country. With its headquarters based in Pilsen in Chicago, Illinois, it has grown from a volunteer-led group of dedicated Latinas that it once was to over 55 employees with satellite locations in North Riverside and Brighton Park.

"In 2023, as we reach our golden anniversary, this documentary will be an opportunity to proudly share Mujeres' uniquely Chicago, Latina history and story in a way we have never been able to do so before" says Linda X. Tortolero, President and CEO of Mujeres Latinas en Acción.

Born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico in 1978, Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez is a filmmaker and interdisciplinary artist. Her body of work includes film, audiovisual, still photography and installation. The thematic axes of her work address illness, grief, gender, and inequality.

"As a Latina woman filmmaker, I recognize the power of the audiovisual form to give visibility to these stories through a honest storytelling capable of weaving together narrating voices and archives. I aspire to make a documentary that synthesizes the enormous result of the work of Mujeres Latinas en Acción and its impact on the lives of Latina women who, for decades, have received and continue to receive their services."

Today, Mujeres remains a unique and vital resource annually supporting over 1,000 survivors of sexual and domestic violence, training over 140 aspiring entrepreneurs, advocating alongside 30 leaders for our communities, and recently announcing the start of technical assistance at a national level.

ABOUT:

Mujeres Latinas en Acción's (Mujeres) mission is to empower Latinas through providing services, which reflect their values and culture and by being an advocate on the issues that make a difference in their lives. Today, Mujeres' programs and services empower Latinas and their families, and supports them as they heal, thrive, and lead.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mujeres Latinas en Acción
Fanny Cano (She, Her, Hers)
Director of Marketing and Communications
E: fcano@mujereslat.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mujeres-latinas-en-accions-50th-anniversary-documentary-301728276.html

SOURCE Mujeres Latinas en Acción

