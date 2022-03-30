U.S. markets closed

Mulch Films Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Increasing preference of consumers to use compostable polymer with bio-based elements is driving the global mulch films market during the forecast period

  • In nations such as China and India, regional producers have traditionally dominated local marketplaces. However, many multinational corporations are now entering these markets due to immense prospects presented by the food retail segment.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mulch films market was valued at US$ 5 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2026.The global mulch films market is projected to attain the valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2026. Consumers' growing inclination toward eco-friendly options as well as high-yield production methods for agricultural and horticultural domains are likely to drive the global mulch films market. The Asia Pacific region is likely to have a significant share of the global market. Biodegradable mulch films are a cost-effective and environment-friendly way to boost crop output in agriculture and horticulture. Biodegradable mulch films are becoming increasingly popular across the world. The development of the global mulch films market is also being fueled by technological breakthroughs achieved in the agricultural industry.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Mulch films are being increasingly utilized in agriculture and horticulture to reduce weed development, control soil temperature, and increase crop production. Mulch films are becoming more popular among consumers. They provide advantages such as early crop harvesting, lower weedicide costs, and higher agricultural yields in terms of quantity. Biodegradable mulch films, which are utilized in agriculture and horticulture business are gaining popularity across the world.

The use of these films is being regulated by governments in various nations, which is likely to boost the mulch films business. In the global market, increasing research and development efforts in the making of innovative mulch films is anticipated to offer immense growth prospects. These endeavors contribute to the development of effective thermal stabilizers in these films with intermediate chemical resistance. Agriculture and horticultural businesses benefit from the decomposition of biodegradable materials in the soil through a number of ways.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13178

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Biopolymer mulch films are utilized to make organic waste bags for different agricultural purposes. Biopolymer mulch films are becoming increasingly popular as a way to close the food-value chain loop. Using biopolymer mulch films in agriculture and horticulture business have several benefits, such as home and industrial compostability, reduced residual waste in soil, and soil biodegradability.

  • Solar energy is generated with the help of black mulch films. Companies such as Pliant has developed black mulch films with a single white stripe that directly delivers TiO2 below the plants. The global market is likely to grow as a result of such advancements.

  • In the forthcoming years, the global mulch films market is likely to be driven by higher consumer demand for biodegradable polymer with bio-based ingredients. Farmers are utilizing thin polyethylene (PE) mulch films to boost crop production, but since the films are thin, collecting them after the crops are harvested is quite problematic. As a result, biopolymer mulch films are becoming more popular as a means of decreasing environmental impact.

  • In agriculture and horticulture business, mulch films are being utilized more to reduce weed development and increase crop production. They also provide benefits such as reduced spending on weedicides and earlier harvesting of crops. These factors are expected to boost the expansion of the global mulch films market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13178

Mulch Films Market: Growth Drivers

  • Use of pesticides is reduced to a minimum, resulting in cost savings, which is likely to drive the demand in the global mulch films market

  • Mulch films are predicted to be the one of the most profitable businesses in the Asia Pacific region, due to very high demand for the same. The Asia Pacific mulch films market is estimated to grow 1.3 times from its present size by the end of the forecast period.

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13178

Global Mulch FilmsMarket: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd

  • BioBag International AS

  • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

  • RKW Agri Gmbh & Co

  • BioBag International AS

  • AEP Industries Inc.

Global Mulch FilmsMarket: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Non-biodegradable

  • Biodegradable

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13178

Material Type

  • Polyethylene [PE]

  • Polypropylene [PP]

  • Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC]

  • Polylactic Acid [PLA]/Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA]

  • Polybutylene Succinate [PBS]

  • Ethylene-vinyl Acetate [EVA]

  • Other Bio-based Material

Technology

  • Cast

  • Blown

End Use

  • Agriculture

  • Horticulture

Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mulch-films-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mulch-films-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-5-9-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301513035.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

