Mullen Automotive Taps Former GM Executive John Schwegman as Chief Commercial Officer for Next Phase of EV Growth

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

Schwegman, With 35 years of Experience With GM, Will Oversee the Implementation of all Commercial Strategies for Mullen Automotive's Commercial EV Vehicle Division

BREA, CA, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the hiring of John Schwegman as its chief commercial officer (“CCO”) for Mullen’s line of commercial vehicles.

Prior to joining Mullen, Schwegman spent 35 years of his career at General Motors (“GM”), where he held various executive-level roles in which he led global teams across four continents. At GM, he oversaw the growth of commercial product lines, repositioned core brands, developed Chevrolet's core electric vehicle prioritization, relaunched GM's previously retired medium-duty commercial fleet business and more.

Schwegman’s primary focus will be on growth strategy for Mullen’s lineup of commercial EVs, covering Class 1 through Class 6 of light- and medium-duty trucks. Mullen’s current commercial vehicle lineup includes Class 1 and 2 EV cargo vans. Mullen recently made a majority acquisition of Bollinger Motors, whose portfolio includes Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles. Schwegman will oversee new enterprise and fleet sales opportunities across all Mullen-Bollinger commercial vehicle categories.

“John has tremendous experience in commercial automotive sales, and this makes him a highly strategic addition to Mullen,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are very excited to have John on board; he will play a central role as CCO in the product planning and business development of our commercial vehicle division.”

“After an exciting career with GM, I decided to look further into the overall EV landscape. I was impressed with Mullen’s strategic approach, including the portfolio, the plants and Mullen’s speed to market. Mullen’s strategy, combined with my experience in commercial vehicles and strong relationship with fleets and dealers, will allow us to build a very competitive commercial EV story,” Schwegman said.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) whether the appointment of John Schwegman will be beneficial to the Company; (ii) whether the Company will deliver its vehicles within the slated timelines; (iii) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (iv) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (v) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (vi) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (vii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (viii) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (ix) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (x) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xii) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xiii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com











