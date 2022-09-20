U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.32
    -45.57 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,634.11
    -385.57 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,441.28
    -93.74 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.11
    -26.74 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -2.15 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.90
    -8.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    -0.0045 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7920
    +0.5740 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,986.10
    -376.58 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.66
    -6.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.34
    -56.34 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Mullen to bid for bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Mullen Automotive is the leading bidder on bankrupt commercial EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions, its second major deal this month as it strives to deliver its own electric vehicle.

The California-based automaker placed a stalking horse bid of nearly $92 million to buy ELMS, which had been developing a commercial EV called the Urban Delivery before running out of cash amid an SEC investigation into charges of insider trading.

Mullen will pay $55 million for the company’s assets including inventory, intellectual property rights and its plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, and assume $37 million in liabilities, according to an SEC filing. Mullen paid a $5.5 million deposit to be applied toward the purchase.

Michigan-based Electric Last Mile Solutions filed for bankruptcy in June, less than a year after it went public through a $1.4 billion SPAC deal. Meanwhile Mullen, which has yet to launch a vehicle since its 2021 SPAC merger, faces its own troubles: NASDAQ warned earlier this month that the company could be delisted because its share price traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days.

Mullen disclosed the notice from NASDAQ one day after announced it acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors, a Michigan-based startup that aimed to build battery-electric commercial trucks and off-road pickups.

The $148.2 million cash and stock deal poised Mullen to expand into the “high-demand commercial EV space,” according to David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

To regain NASDAQ compliance, Mullen’s stock must trade above $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days by March 6, 2023.

The automaker didn’t respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The growing list of troubled EV makers underscores the difficulty in building and launching a car without the resources of a legacy automaker. Several startups that went public in high-profile reverse mergers over the past couple of years have faced bankruptcy, SEC scrutiny or cash crunches.

Mullen plans to build its first electric crossover, the Mullen Five, in 2024 in Tunica, Mississippi. The company provided a glimpse last week of the Five RS, an “ultra-high-performance EV sport crossover” with 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph and 0-to-60 acceleration under two seconds.

“The FIVE RS is intended to be one of the fastest vehicles on the planet, competing with some of the best and most well-known and regarded automotive marquees,” Michery said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Huntsman stock sinks toward 13-month low after J.P. Morgan analyst recommends selling

    Shares of Huntsman Corp. slumped 3.1% toward a 13-month low in morning trading Tuesday, after J.P. Morgan turned bearish on the chemical products company, citing concerns over slowing demand. Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas cut his rating to underweight, after being at neutral for at least the past 2 1/2 years, and dropped his stock price target to $25 from $30. Zekauskas said his downgrade comes after peers Dow Inc. and Eastman Chemical Co. issued third-quarter profit warnings, amid little if any dem

  • Stock Market Lower As Fed Decision Looms; Ford Hits Brick Wall

    The stock market indexes drifted lower in the first hour of Tuesday's session, as beaten-down buyers kept their powder dry ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision. Ford Motor (F) has fallen nearly 10% after warning that costs are surging and it can't find needed parts. The Dow Industrial Average is trading lower by 1.2% at this hour, same as...

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Growth Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks that Cathie Wood is buying. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Growth Stocks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management manages an equity portfolio that was worth close to $17 billion […]

  • Could Beyond Meat Go Bankrupt?

    U.S. sales of plant-based meat soared 45% to $1.4 billion, and refrigerated plant-based meat sales expanded 75%. Sales of plant-based meat were essentially flat in 2021, and 2022 isn't looking any better.

  • Palantir: The Perfect Stock for Dangerous Times

    Big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) may be the company that benefits the most from these huge global problems. Palantir went public in 2020, and now its stock is at all-time lows. Palantir was founded as a way to gather disparate data and find patterns within huge data sets, borne out of the global "War on Terror."

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

    Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.“Even in a plain vanilla recession, the S&P 500 can fall by 30%,” said Roubini, chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates, in an interview Monday. In “a real hard landing,” which he expects, it could fall 40%.Roubini whose prescience

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Chris Rokos

    In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the top stocks in the portfolio of billionaire Chris Rokos. To skip our analysis of Chris Rokos’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Chris Rokos. Christopher Rokos, […]

  • Why Ford's Pulling the Whole Stock Market Down Tuesday

    Stock market investors got a nice respite on Monday, as Wall Street was able to claw back some of the ground it had lost the previous week. The Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its moves to tighten monetary policy and boost interest rates, with the goal of getting inflation under control. Ford shares were down nearly 5% in premarket trading as investors digested what the auto giant said about its likely financial performance for the third quarter of 2022.

  • This Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Moderna Investors

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a tremendous growth story in recent years, generating billions in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, its first commercial product. President Joe Biden recently said that the pandemic is effectively over, suggesting that demand for COVID vaccines will likely decline significantly next year. There will still be a market for Moderna's vaccine and booster shots, but the big question is how much it will generate in sales from them.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gabelli portfolio, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. The investing acumen of legendary value investors like Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • Upstart Faces Challenges and Opportunities

    The company has lost more than 92% of its market value in the last 12 months

  • Is This Monthly Dividend Stock Worth Buying Today?

    It's hard not to like dividends, especially when they come monthly. Real estate company Realty Income (NYSE: O) is famous for shelling out cash to its shareholders every month. Like most stocks in this market, Realty Income's stock is down, falling more than 13% over the past month alone.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.