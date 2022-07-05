U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,811.95
    -13.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,806.63
    -290.63 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,262.37
    +134.53 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.35
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.34
    -9.09 (-8.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -33.70 (-1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.48 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    -0.0160 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0690 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0158 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6960
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,952.21
    +61.81 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.60
    -8.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Mullen Group Ltd. - 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MLLGF

OKOTOKS, AB, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2022 Second Quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:             

July 21, 2022



Time:             

10:00 a.m. ET                                         



Conference Call Dial-in: 

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)


403-351-0324 (Calgary or Overseas participants)



Webcast:         

www.mullen-group.com

 

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, August 4, 2022, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 9116 followed by the pound sign.

Please note the change in timing for the release of our 2022 Second Quarter earnings results as well as our conference call.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President 
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer 
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer 
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive 
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3 
Telephone:  403-995-5200 
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd---2022-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301580765.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c4963.html

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • U.S. dollar hits multi-decade high as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré and Jared Blikre break down the moves in the U.S. dollar index and what it means for long stock positions.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Micron, Intel warnings signal slowdown for chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the chipmaker slowdown as consumer demand for PCs continues to decline.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    This is not the time to let fear pull you away from the stock market. Inflation fears and less consumer spending might have dragged down these stocks for now. If you have $1,000 to spare, you might want to consider these three excellent growth stocks.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • Dow 30 Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. If you want to skip our review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 15 Dow Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, […]

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is Freeport- McMoRan (FCX) a Smart Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Why Shares of Caterpillar Slumped in June

    Shares of construction, mining, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) fell 17.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Caterpillar is one of them. This reflects the slump in mining and energy spending in response to the fall in energy and mining commodity prices.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Shopify Stock Has Tumbled. It’s Still No Bargain, Analyst Warns.

    E-commerce software firm Shopify is spending heavily to build out a fulfillment network, which will weigh on earnings growth, notes JMP Securities analyst Andew Boone.

  • Be Wary Of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) And Its Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold

  • Intel: A Contrarian Bargain Stock

    Intel's stock price provides a lucrative entry point after its year-to-date plummet

  • Is Twilio (TWLO) Still a Great Investment Pick?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]