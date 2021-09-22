U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.40
    +39.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,259.44
    +339.60 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,853.98
    +107.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.75
    +33.56 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    +1.45 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3130
    -0.0110 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6080
    +0.3880 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,253.79
    +1,459.23 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.63
    +43.15 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL) The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on September 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-declaration-of-monthly-dividend-301383139.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c6659.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Do NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • September Sell-Off: Best Stocks to Buy Now

    Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Group has warned it might default on debt. First on my list is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The company might be the next to enter the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped 6.7% Today

    DraftKings has upped its offer for Entain, putting MGM Resorts in a power position during negotiations.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.