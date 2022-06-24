U.S. markets closed

Mullen Group Ltd.'s Senior Financial Officer Taking Extended Leave of Absence

·1 min read
OKOTOKS, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") reports that Stephen Clark, the Corporation's Senior Financial Officer, is on extended leave for health reasons.  In his absence, Carson Urlacher, Senior Accounting Officer has assumed Mr. Clark's responsibilities.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers.  Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.  In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott – Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltds-senior-financial-officer-taking-extended-leave-of-absence-301575155.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c9288.html

