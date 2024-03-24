Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.06 Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Mullen Group's shares on or after the 27th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mullen Group has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of CA$14.46. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mullen Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Mullen Group paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Mullen Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 47% per annum for the past five years. Mullen Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Mullen Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mullen Group? It's great that Mullen Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Mullen Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Mullen Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mullen Group you should know about.

