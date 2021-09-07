U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,389.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.20
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -22.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.49 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.68 (+4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0400
    +0.2210 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,068.72
    +15.04 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.89
    +16.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.68
    -15.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Multi-Billion Dollar Medical Fraud Problem Examined In NICB's 'The Informer'

·2 min read

Reflections 20 Years After 9/11 Special Feature

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces the release of its latest issue of The NICB Informer. In the Fall edition, we take a closer look at medical fraud and its many forms—from inflated billing to fraudulent physicians and staged accident rings.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/84295515-the-nicb-informer-2021-fall-edition/

"The U.S. health care system is a vast network of patients, providers, facilities, insurers, medical products, and related services," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Because of the system's massive size and complexity, it is also an attractive target for insurance fraud criminals."

Crooked physicians, attorneys, and patients commit insurance fraud by submitting false and exaggerated claims. Fraudulent physicians fabricate their credentials, bills, and even their offices without providing treatment. Some unscrupulous providers even pay patients to participate in staged accidents and submit false medical claims to insurers for services never rendered.

NICB's medical fraud expertise is unparalleled. In-depth articles in this edition range from personal injury protection (PIP) doctors, workers' compensation and slip and fall since COVID, emerging trends in health care fraud, and crime trends surrounding durable medical equipment.

"The FBI estimates that health care fraud results in tens of billions of dollars in losses each year," added Glawe. "Unfortunately, we all pay the price for these crimes in the form of higher premiums and out-of-pocket expenses."

Within this issue, we also remember 9/11. Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks. NICB agents, who are former law enforcement and first responders, have kindly shared their memories in a special feature in this issue.

"Among those lost were more than 400 brave first responders, who ran toward certain danger in a valiant effort to save whomever they could," stated Glawe. "NICB acknowledges and thanks the brave firefighters, police officers, and members of our armed services who sacrifice so much to keep our country safe each and every day."

The NICB Informer is aimed at providing insurance industry executives with anticipatory intelligence to help identify risks and emerging threats to the industry. Anyone interested in receiving digital copy notification can sign up or send an email to TheNICBInformer@nicb.org to be added to the distribution.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting, and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through Intelligence & Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies, rental car agencies, auto auctions, and self-insured entities. NICB member companies wrote more than $530 billion in insurance premiums in 2020, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($236 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

National_Insurance_Crime_Bureau_Logo
National_Insurance_Crime_Bureau_Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-billion-dollar-medical-fraud-problem-examined-in-nicbs-the-informer-301369252.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do now if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported last week. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Bitcoin is the future despite billionaire haters: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live she remains very bullish on the future for bitcoin. Here's why.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Here’s who does NOT need to work with a financial advisor

    There’s no doubt that working with a financial advisor can be helpful to some, even those who are experienced investors. “The financial markets change by the second, new products are available each day and regulations adjust frequently — it can be helpful to work with an advisor to ensure you are up to speed,” says Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing spokesperson for NerdWallet, who adds that even seasoned investors often want someone whom they can bounce ideas off and help them make informed investment decisions. Many financial advisors charge a fee based on how much money they manage for you, often ranging from 0.25% to 1% of assets under management per year; others charge hourly fees.

  • This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

    Demand for new homes has been very strong, and prices are rising. The No. 5 builder has promised margin improvements, which should boost its lagging shares.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • State Street to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services business for $3.5 billion in cash

    State Street Corp. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services business for $3.5 billion in cash. The deal includes BBH's custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, and is expected to close by year-end. BBH will continue to own and operate its private banking and investment management businesses, while employees at its Investor Services business will move to State Street, and Seán Páircéir, currently partn

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.