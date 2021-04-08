Multi Camera Production Made Easy – Elgato Launches Cam Link Pro

Photo 1

FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced the release of Cam Link Pro, a powerful new PCIe capture card and video mixer that boasts four HDMI inputs to stream or record 4K or 1080p60 Full HD video from DSLR cameras, laptops, tablets, and any other devices that output a clean HDMI signal. From live broadcasting and editing to video conferencing and remote teaching, Cam Link Pro makes multicam production easy for content creators and professionals who engage with audiences online.



As the production value of user generated content continues to improve dramatically, conventional webcam setups are struggling to provide the quality and flexibility to keep up. With Cam Link Pro, creators can connect up to four high-quality cameras, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, and action cams. Other HDMI sources can also be connected to add multimedia content from laptops, tablets, and more. Thanks to Cam Link Pro’s four HDMI inputs and built-in Multiview technology, you can create even more advanced multi-camera content by utilizing multiple HDMI devices simultaneously. The Elgato 4K Capture Utility provides a host of Multiview layouts, such as Picture in Picture or Side by Side, that can be switched on-the-fly for professional-grade streams and presentations.

Cam Link Pro captures low-latency video in stunning resolution at up to 4K 30fps (frames per second) or 1080p 60fps. Supporting a host of live production and video conferencing applications, including OBS Studio, vMIX, Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, Cam Link Pro goes beyond standard video conferencing by adding up to three additional cameras to video calls or online classes. Depending on their setup, creators can capture multiple camera angles and use different lenses to capture wide angle, side, or close-up shots, and employ dramatic effects such as bokeh to enhance their production value.

Cam Link Pro integrates with Elgato Stream Deck, enabling incredibly quick and direct access to Cam Link Pro’s functions. Switch cameras and instantly swap Multiview layouts with a tap of a key for seamless control over your live camera feed. Whether for streaming, virtual teaching, video conferencing, or traditional videography, Cam Link Pro makes it possible to capture different camera angles and HDMI feeds simultaneously, making professional multicam production a breeze.

ORIGIN PC, a subsidiary of CORSAIR that builds award-winning custom PCs for gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals, is also launching a new S-Class Workstation Desktop PC today with a pre-installed Cam Link Pro. For more information, please visit: http://www.originpc.com/workstation/desktops/s-class-cam-link-pro/

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

Elgato Cam Link Pro is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato Cam Link Pro is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network.



For up-to-date pricing of Elgato Cam Link Pro, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In 2018, CORSAIR acquired Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators. With decades of experience in video technology, Elgato engineers premium capture cards, studio controllers and accessories that empower anyone to produce professional content for worldwide audiences on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook. Together, CORSAIR and Elgato offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products for gamers and creators alike.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

