Multi-Chain Capital Launches MultiNodes to Simplify Passive Income

MCC's latest innovation in the node segment does away with high fees, lack of portability by harnessing NFT technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Multi-Chain Capital has built a reputation in the DeFi sector as pioneering innovators of passive crypto income products that allow both new and experienced crypto users to earn returns through Yield Farming.

Its latest game-changing innovation, MultiNodes , will provide DeFi users of all experience levels with new and enhanced opportunities to earn passive income without the usual excessive fees and lack of portability when it comes to trading or wallet-to-wallet transfers.

One of the most persistent obstacles to widespread DeFi adoption is that it's perceived as too technically complex for your average investor. While that might have been the case with DeFi 2.0, DeFi 3.0 is casting a wider, more inclusive net that includes all investors, regardless of how experienced they are at navigating the ins and outs of DeFi. This opens up a world of passive income possibilities to a whole new global audience.

MultiNodes is the first-ever project launching nodes as NFTs, leveraging the technology to allow for transfers and trading of nodes on a secondary market. Most people think of colorful JPEGs when they think of NFTs, but that use case only scratches the surface of what's possible with the technology.

Rather than embedding image data within an NFT, MultiNodes populate their metadata fields with all of the information regarding a node's sale price, tier, and income rate, turning the nodes themselves into fully tradable assets.

This portability factor makes MultiNodes transferable by nature, and facilitates selling or trading of nodes on secondary marketplaces. A user can claim MultiNode rewards by having the NFT in their wallet, and if it's sent to another wallet, the new owner will then be able to claim any future rewards. This means users can sell the NFT on OpenSea or the Binance NFT marketplace and transfer the node along with its continued rewards.

Story continues

In order to find success in the DeFi space, a user no longer needs advanced technical knowledge or years of crypto experience. Now they can simply hold Multi-Chain Capital's native token $MCC to reap the rewards, letting Multi-Chain Capital take care of the heavy lifting when it comes to strategy and risk assessment.

About Multi-Chain Capital

Multi-Chain Capital makes it simple for DeFi users to earn passive income through Yield Farming. MCC handles the heavy lifting when it comes to bridging, farming, and investing, returning yields available on both Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains like Fantom and Polygon to users on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. $MCC holders can earn reflections from buys and sells as well as a future share of profits from the farming investment portfolio.

Website | Twitter | Medium

Media Contact:

alex@energentmedia.net

SOURCE: Multi-Chain Capital





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689298/Multi-Chain-Capital-Launches-MultiNodes-to-Simplify-Passive-Income



