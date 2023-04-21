Multi-Chem (SGX:AWZ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.111

Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to SGD0.111 on 26th of May. This takes the dividend yield to 9.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

View our latest analysis for Multi-Chem

Multi-Chem's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Multi-Chem was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 148% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.8% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 89%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.044 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.177. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Multi-Chem has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Story continues

Multi-Chem's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Multi-Chem's payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means Multi-Chem has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We don't think Multi-Chem is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Multi-Chem that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here