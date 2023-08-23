Multi-Chem's (SGX:AWZ) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.088

Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of September to SGD0.088. This takes the dividend yield to 10.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Multi-Chem's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Multi-Chem was paying out 82% of earnings, but a comparatively small 72% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Earnings per share could rise by 24.4% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.044 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.199. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Multi-Chem's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Multi-Chem has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Our Thoughts On Multi-Chem's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Multi-Chem's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Multi-Chem that you should be aware of before investing. Is Multi-Chem not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

