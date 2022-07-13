U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.87
    -0.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5230
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.33
    +715.68 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.07 (+0.54%)
     

Multi-Cloud Management Market Size Expected to Reach USD 49,894 Million by 2030 Fueled By Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Multi-Cloud Management Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multi-Cloud Management Market size was accounted for USD 4,585 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 49,894 Million by 2030.

According to an IBM report, over 85% of enterprises used multiple clouds in 2018. One of the current multi-cloud management market trends is avoidance of vendor lock-in. One of the most compelling benefits of using this service is that it keeps businesses from becoming overly reliant on a single service operator. A multi-cloud strategy enables businesses to implement specialized services instead of relying on a single service provider for all software requirements. It ensures that businesses can utilize the most recent services and deliver software to people in order for them to do their tasks as efficiently as possible.

The global multi-cloud management industry analysis suggests that the market is expected to grow over30% throughout the forecast timeframe 2022 – 2030. The multi-cloud management market has progressively grown in popularity because it enables an organization to reduce page loading times for all kinds of content. Another reason for using multi-cloud management is that it provides the hardware, software, and infrastructure redundancy required to optimize fault tolerance.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3009

Report Coverage:

Market

Multi-Cloud Management Market

Market Size 2021

USD 4,585 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 49,894 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

30.6%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Platform, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Service, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

International Business Machines Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., CloudBolt Software, Inc., Flexera Software LLC, CoreStack, and Jamcracker Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on Multi-Cloud Management Market

Because of the adoption of a "work from home" culture as a result of the lockdown, organizations with workloads on the cloud have an advantage over those who were moving to the cloud and attempting to adapt to the situation. Effective cloud management enables employees to work remotely without sacrificing productivity.

Apart from deploying devoted solutions to assist their workforce in working remotely, organizations have also collaborated with companies such as Microsoft, AWS, and Zscaler to improve agility while assisting clients and providing sufficient data security in the aftermath of the pandemic's outbreak. As a result, the market witnessed a spike in growth during the pandemic.

Multi-Cloud Management Market Dynamics

The global market's major growth driving factors include agility, security, lower costs, and flexibility. As a result, the rise in popularity of multi-cloud management adoption across different industry verticals has fueled the global market growth. Furthermore, multi-cloud management is intended to provide commercial firms with a variety of applications. As a result, the market is expanding, and new opportunities for improved work efficiency are emerging.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/multi-cloud-management-market

Risk management is another advantage of multi-cloud management. In the event of an infrastructure meltdown or an attack, for example, a multi-cloud user can easily switch to another cloud service provider or return to a private cloud. However, multi-cloud providers provide a number of services to mitigate risks, including vulnerability testing, API asset centralization, and independent systems that provide reliable authentication mechanisms. As a result, implementing a multi-layered security approach is a reliable way of ensuring powerful risk management.

However, application portability in various cloud environments is considered to be one of the restraining factors for the multi-cloud management market share. Furthermore, the rise in the need for policy compliance from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty is one of the aspects that is expected to generate enormous multi-cloud management market revenues throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Worldwide Multi-Cloud Management Market Segmentation

The global multi-cloud management market has been segmented into platform, deployment mode, application, service, industry vertical, and region. The platform segment is categorized into internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. The external platform is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast timeframe.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into private, public, and hybrid cloud. According to our analysis, the hybrid cloud can grow with a significant growth rate in the coming years. Compliance management, identity and policy management, infrastructure and resource management, lifecycle management, metering and billing, provisioning, and others are covered under the application segment.

The service segment is further split into cloud automation, data security & management, migration & integration, monitoring & access management, reporting & analytics, training & consulting, and others, and others. Furthermore, the industry vertical segment is segregated into BFSI, energy and utilities, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, public sector, retail and consumer goods, and others.

Multi-Cloud Management Market Regional Overview

The global multi-cloud management market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the leading market share in 2021. The highest number of cloud management companies, growing demand from hybrid cloud companies, a surge in ICT expenditure, and increasing technological advancements are some of the leading aspects driving the North America multi-cloud management market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the increasing number of IT companies, high internet penetration, and rising number of youth active on social media platforms.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3009

Multi-Cloud Management Market Players

Some multi-cloud management companies covered globally include International Business Machines Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., CloudBolt Software, Inc., Flexera Software LLC, CoreStack, and Jamcracker Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Technology Related Market:

The Global Metaverse Market size accounted for USD 61 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,803 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 45.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Healthcare Informatics Market size accounted for USD 34,774 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 98,679 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Corporate eLearning Market accounted for USD 97 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 550 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • There’s not much oil left for Joe Biden to find

    Joe Biden thinks Saudi Arabia can bail out US drivers, but there's hardly any oil for him to squeeze out.

  • Railroad cargo backups threaten new logjam -Los Angeles port chief

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Railroads and importers must remove cargo that is stacking up at the nation's busiest seaport in Los Angeles to avoid exacerbating supply chain congestion, the port chief said on Wednesday. "We must take action on this issue immediately to avoid a nationwide logjam," Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said on a media call. Rail service disruptions are slowing U.S. cargo flows and helping to stoke inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders are slashing home prices and slowing construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Google, Meta, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Tech companies continue to hit the breaks on hiring against the backdrop of a declining stock market and recession fears.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • EV maker Arrival's proposed business reorganization poses threat to Charlotte-area operations

    Arrival has announced a proposed business reorganization plan that calls for a 30% reduction in spending across the company. It could affect as much as 30% of Arrival's employees globally.

  • Unity Agrees to Buy ironSource in $4.4 Billion Videogame Deal

    The move comes amid a rout in technology stocks and a series of layoff announcements and hiring freezes in the industry tied in part to a slowdown in digital advertising sales.

  • Netflix rises after choosing Microsoft as partner to roll out ad-supported tier

    Netflix has chosen Microsoft as its ad partner.

  • Germans will have to burn wood to stay warm this winter, warns Deutsche Bank

    Rhine drought leaves Germany on brink of shipping closure Three charts that show Britain’s economic recovery is a mirage FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound rises after GDP beat Wall Street slumps after inflation tops forecasts Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin may cut off oil as well as gas to cripple Europe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • National French Fry Day: Brands leverage free fries to boost customer loyalty

    It's National French Fry Day, and big brands are leveraging the salty "holiday" to boost customer loyalty.