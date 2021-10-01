U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION ACQUIRES AUSTRALIAN/NEW ZEALAND HEXAGON LABEL GROUP

Multi-Color Corporation
·2 min read

Cincinnati, Ohio and Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-Color Corporation, one of the largest label companies in the world, is pleased to advise that the previously announced acquisition of the Hexagon Label Group in Australia and New Zealand successfully closed yesterday.

Effective immediately, the combined New Zealand business will report to Anne-Marie Sutton. Anne-Marie has 11 years’ experience as GM within Hexagon’s label business and is based in Auckland. We welcome Anne-Marie and the whole Hexagon team to MCC. Former Hexagon CEO Greg Howell has elected to retire from Labels and we are very grateful for his support to date and in the coming weeks.
Australian and New Zealand businesses will report to MCC’s ANZ President Daren Hudson.
We now look forward to an enhanced footprint and offering to our ANZ customers with comprehensive Label Solutions in Adelaide, Brisbane, Griffith, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.

About Multi-Color Corporation
Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A. based Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is a leader in global label solutions supporting a number of the world’s most prominent brands including leading producers of Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Food & Dairy, Personal Care & Beauty, Home Care & Laundry, Healthcare, Durables & Technical and Automotive & Chemicals. MCC serves national and international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Cut and Stack, Wraps, Aluminum, In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer. MCC employs over 9,000 associates across over 70 label producing operations globally.

For additional information on Multi-Color Corporation, please visit http://www.mcclabel.com.

About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $23 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Contacts

For Multi-Color Corporation:



Sharon E. Birkett
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
513-345-5311
InvestorRelations@mcclabel.com

For Platinum Equity:



Dan Whelan
310-282-9202
Dwhelan@platinumequity.com


