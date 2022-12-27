U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Size Set to Achieve USD 50.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 17.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·8 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Size accounted for USD 12.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 50.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030.

MFA is a security solution that protects users' and businesses' sensitive data as well as their money. MFA necessitates the use of more than one factor to log into a device or system. It simply adds another layer of security to online accounts and devices, which is becoming increasingly important as the number of fraudulent activities and cyberattacks grows. According to data from the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), over 5.88 million people reported fraud activities in 2021, a 19% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the FTC reported financial losses of approximately US$ 6.1 billion in 2021, a 77% increase over 2020.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Statistics

  • Global multi-factor authentication market revenue valued at USD 12.3 Billion in 2021, with a 17.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • As per the FTC data, global online shopping scams reported US$ 393 million in financial loss from consumers

  • According to FTC, consumer identity theft reports accounted for 1.43 million in the world

  • North America multi-factor authentication market share occupied over US$ 4.4 billion in revenue in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific multi-factor authentication market growth is estimated to attain a 19% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • By model type, the two-factor authentication sub-segment seized USD 5.5 billion in market revenue in 2021

  • Based on end-use, the BFSI sub-segment gathered 36% shares in 2021

  • The growing adoption of interconnected devices is a key trend in the multi-factor authentication industry

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3099

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report Coverage:

Market

Multi-Factor Authentication Market

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Size 2021

USD 12.3 Billion

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Forecast 2030

USD 50.3 Billion

Multi-Factor Authentication Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

17.1%

 

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Base Year

2021

 

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Authentication Type, By Model Type, By Component, By End-Use, And By Geography

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Broadcom, Cisco, CyberArk, ESET, ForgeRock, HID Global, Microsoft, Micro Focus, OneSpan, Okta, Oracle, Ping Identity, RSA Security, Salesforce, Thales, and Yubico.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Dynamics

The global increase in the number of cyberattacks and data theft incidents is primarily driving the multi-factor authentication market. Furthermore, the increase in online fraud is driving the multi-factor authentication industry from 2022 to 2030. Users who are unfamiliar with MFA and SMEs who do not have MFA in their business modules are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Keeping this in mind, regulatory bodies in several countries have imposed stringent guidelines for the implementation of MFA. This factor is also expected to fuel MFA market demand during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Identity theft is on the rise, owing to the growing motivation for financial gain. In 2021, there was an increase in fraud and identity theft, which appeared to be fueled by criminals taking advantage of the public's fear and confusion about the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial losses from these crimes increased both overall and per incident. As per FTC data, people reported more than USD 6 billion in financial losses in 2021. Furthermore, with 1,434,695 complaints, identity theft complaints led to the record of fraud reports received by the FTC in 2021. ID theft accounted for approximately 24% of the 5,883,409 complaints of fraud, identity theft, and other complaints received. Given the numbers and growing financial losses, key players and government organizations have collaborated to launch several MFA solutions for all possible cyberattacks. As a result of this factor, the number of identity frauds has decreased in the middle of 2022 compared to the middle of 2021.

However, high cost and technical complexities for the implementation of multi-factor authentication are some of the factors that are expected to restrict the market from growing. Furthermore, the increased volume of online transactions, growth in mobile banking applications, and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector are all expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. According to the FTC report, online shopping fraud cost consumers approximately US$ 393 million in reported losses, up from USD 251 million in 2020.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/multi-factor-authentication-market

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Segmentation

The global market has been split into model type, authentication type, component, end-use, and region.

The model type segment is further categorized into two-factor, three-factor, four-factor, and five-factor authentication. Based on authentication type, the industry is split into password authentication and passwordless authentication. Software, hardware, and solution are the splits of the component segment. By end-use, the segmentation includes BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Furthermore, the regional categorization is comprised of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Share

According to our multi-factor authentication industry analysis, the password authentication sub-segment will have a significant market share in 2021,. The passwordless authentication sub-segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2030. According to our market forecast for multi-factor authentication, the two-factor authentication model type segment is expected to gain a significant market share by 2030. Solutions by component generated the most revenue in 2021 and are expected to do so in the future. In addition, the BFSI industry has increased demand for multi-factor authentication platforms, and the healthcare industry is expected to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Regional Outlook

According to our regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Some of the factors driving the North American multi-factor authentication market include an increase in the number of large identity frauds, an increase in data theft, and consumers losing hundreds of dollars due to online scams. Furthermore, the presence of key players and key consumers in the US, such as banking and healthcare behemoths, will benefit the North American industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted timeframe of 2022 to 2030. Growing e-commerce, increasing online transactions, the presence of an uninformed population, and rising government initiatives are expected to provide significant impetus to the APAC market in the coming years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3099

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Players

Some prominent multi-factor authentication companies covered in the industry are Broadcom, Cisco, CyberArk, ESET, ForgeRock, HID Global, Microsoft, Micro Focus, OneSpan, Okta, Oracle, Ping Identity, RSA Security, Salesforce, Thales, and Yubico.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Multi-Factor Authentication Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Multi-Factor Authentication Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Multi-Factor Authentication Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Multi-Factor Authentication Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Multi-Factor Authentication Market?

  • What will be the Multi-Factor Authentication Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Related Reports:

The E-Commerce Electronics Market accounted for USD 344 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 861 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market accounted for USD 14,961 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78,163 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Metaverse Market Size accounted for USD 61 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,803 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 45.8% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


