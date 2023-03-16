Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Global Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2030: Insurance Companies Prioritize MFA amid Growing Complexities in Data Management
DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Two Factor Authentication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Three Factor Authentication segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.
