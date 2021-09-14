U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.23
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,959.02
    +89.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,147.42
    +41.84 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.85
    +7.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.94
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0220 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,621.14
    +346.76 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.99
    +25.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.82
    -7.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Multi Fuel Generators Market Is Expected to Reach $1.88 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Growth in demand for energy-efficient multi fuel generators and rise in usage in automobile industry drive the growth of the global multi fuel generators market. Based on end use, the residential segment is expected to manifest the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and would lead the trail by the end of 2030.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multi fuel generators market was estimated at $1.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growth in demand for energy-efficient multi fuel generators and rise in usage in automobile industry drive the growth of the global multi fuel generators market. On the other hand, rise in regulation on tinted films restrains the growth to some extent. However, growth in construction industry in developing countries presents an array of opportunities in the near future.

Download Report Sample (230 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13507

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the global manufacturing and industrial sectors as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, led to a steep decline in demand for multi fuel generators.

  • Implementation of partial or complete lockdown across various countries globally resulted in declined growth rate and disrupted supply chain, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.

  • However, as the government bodies are relaxing the restrictions, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global multi fuel generators market is analyzed across fuel type, power rating, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on fuel type, the dual fuel segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is estimated to dominate by the end of 2030. However, the tri fuel segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Multi Fuel Generators Market Request Here

Based on end use, the industrial segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the residential segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The region across Asia-pacific held the highest share in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share. In addition, the region is also expected to cite fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13507

The key market players analyzed in the global multi fuel generators market report include Cummins Inc., DuroMax, Pulsar Products, Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., Honda Power Products, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha Motor Corporation, and Champion Power Equipments. These key players have adopted strategies, such as expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Gasoline as a Fuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Stationary Generators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Variable Speed Generator Market: Global Market Trends and Opportunities, 2021-2030

World Generator Circuit Breakers Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Commercial Gensets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Marine Gensets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Labor shortage is an outright crisis for hospitality industry: Best Western Hotels CEO

    BWH Hotel Group CEO David Kong sits down exclusively with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss his upcoming retirement, recovery of the hotel sector, and the labor shortage facing the hospitality industry.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone on Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Global crude inventories that ballooned during the pandemic have shrunk to the lowest level in 20 months as an economic rebound in top consumers China and the U.S. drive a robust recovery in fuel demand.About 2.97 billion barrels of crude oil were stored onshore globally as of Sept. 5, the least since January 2020 before Covid-19 eviscerated demand, according to data analytics firm Kayrros. U.S. stockpiles are at a two-year low, those in China are the smallest since September 2020

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Henry Hub Remains the Center of Natural Gas Markets

    With links to the most developed and extensive pipeline networks in the country, the Louisiana hub serves four major U.S. regions.

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).