Multi-functional Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.92 billion | Increasing Demand for Multi-functional Printers from the Healthcare Sector to Drive Market Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.40% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.92 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The multi-functional printer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product offerings to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

KYOCERA Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Global Multi-functional Printer Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Inkjet - size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Multi-functional Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing demand for multi-functional printers from the healthcare sector is driving the multi-functional printer market's growth. The healthcare sector is facing significant changes, as service providers are trying to adopt digital best practices to improve their service delivery. Timely patient information exchange is important in ensuring proper care and treatment of the patient. In healthcare facilities, interdepartmental communication plays a key role in coordinating patient schedules and relaying patient information quickly, efficiently, and securely. In addition, governments are making it mandatory to maintain and share electronic health records worldwide. Thus, the increasing demand for multi-functional printers from the healthcare sector is driving the multi-functional printer market's growth.

Story continues

Factors such as increasing digitization and cloud storage may challenge market growth. Technological advances in cloud-based solutions are impacting the multi-functional printers market. Users can access their documents remotely by using smartphones, tablets, and notebooks with the advent of cloud storage solutions. This reduces the need for printing for end-user segments. The increase in penetration of wireless communications and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets has led to a seamless exchange of information among end-users. These solutions have become highly popular among commercial and enterprise end-user segments. Many end-user segments are encouraging paperless solutions and go-green initiatives to minimize the use of paper. All these factors have a negative impact on the revenue growth of the global MFP market.

Multi-functional Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries The US, China, Germany, Japan, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, KYOCERA Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Vendor overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

