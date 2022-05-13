U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Multi-functional Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.92 billion | Increasing Demand for Multi-functional Printers from the Healthcare Sector to Drive Market Growth| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.40% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.92 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to the market, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The multi-functional printer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product offerings to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Canon Inc.

  • Eastman Kodak Co.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Xerox Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Global Multi-functional Printer Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • Inkjet - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Laser - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Multi-functional Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing demand for multi-functional printers from the healthcare sector is driving the multi-functional printer market's growth. The healthcare sector is facing significant changes, as service providers are trying to adopt digital best practices to improve their service delivery. Timely patient information exchange is important in ensuring proper care and treatment of the patient. In healthcare facilities, interdepartmental communication plays a key role in coordinating patient schedules and relaying patient information quickly, efficiently, and securely. In addition, governments are making it mandatory to maintain and share electronic health records worldwide. Thus, the increasing demand for multi-functional printers from the healthcare sector is driving the multi-functional printer market's growth.

Factors such as increasing digitization and cloud storage may challenge market growth. Technological advances in cloud-based solutions are impacting the multi-functional printers market. Users can access their documents remotely by using smartphones, tablets, and notebooks with the advent of cloud storage solutions. This reduces the need for printing for end-user segments. The increase in penetration of wireless communications and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets has led to a seamless exchange of information among end-users. These solutions have become highly popular among commercial and enterprise end-user segments. Many end-user segments are encouraging paperless solutions and go-green initiatives to minimize the use of paper. All these factors have a negative impact on the revenue growth of the global MFP market.

Download a sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Printing Materials Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Multi-functional Printer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.40

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

The US, China, Germany, Japan, France, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, KYOCERA Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • Impact of COVID-19

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Vendor overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Canon Inc.

  • Eastman Kodak Co.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-functional-printer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-92-billion--increasing-demand-for-multi-functional-printers-from-the-healthcare-sector-to-drive-market-growth-technavio-301545145.html

SOURCE Technavio

