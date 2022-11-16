U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Multi-GPU BOXX Workstation Upgrades with New 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

BOXX Technologies
·2 min read

Next generation APEXX S4 Powers Creative Workflows with 24-Core CPU Performance Tuned to 5.8GHz and Multiple GPUs

BOXX APEXX S4

BOXX APEXX S4

AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX S4 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs provide outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“The new APEXX S4 dramatically accelerates demanding 3D workflows,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “The addition of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors to this multi-GPU workstation will enable architects, engineers, animators, VFX artists, video editors, and other creative professionals to create and render faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

A desk side tower system with rackmount capability, the purpose-built APEXX S4 provides optimal performance for CPU and GPU tasks in Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and AutoCAD, as well as SOLIDWORKS, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, and other professional applications.

Overclocked up to 5.8GHz, the 24-core, 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors inside the APEXX S4 feature performance hybrid architecture designed to improve hardware and software efficiency. The CPUs also include Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections.

In addition to the new Intel Core technology, the highly expandable APEXX S4 features liquid cooling, up to 128GB of memory storage, a 1300W power supply, and support for up to four NVIDIA® RTX™ A6000 GPUs, delivering state-of-the-art performance for a wide range of professional workflows.

“APEXX S4 is the most expandable BOXX S-Class workstation ever,” said Leasure. “With the latest Intel technology and the ability to support multiple CPU tasks, GPU tasks, and complex rendering, this is a workstation creators can rely on to power the latest applications, maximize productivity, and outpace their competitors.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX S4 workstation, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-721-1790. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

 

 

                                                                                                                                                  #

 

 

 About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 26 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com


