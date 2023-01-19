U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.85
    -30.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,044.56
    -252.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,852.27
    -104.74 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.35
    -18.02 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.47 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3830
    -0.3670 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,064.41
    +352.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.81
    +5.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

MULTI-STATE CANNABIS GROWTH OPERATOR, SCHWAZZE, ANNOUNCES FORREST HOFFMASTER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

·5 min read

NEO: SHWZ
OTCQX: SHWZ

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announces changes to its executive financial leadership team in preparation for its growth initiatives in Colorado and New Mexico with the addition of Chief Financial Officer, Forrest Hoffmaster. Effectively immediately, Hoffmaster replaces the current CFO, Nancy Huber, who previously announced her plans to retire once the Company hired a new CFO.

SCHWAZZE LOGO (CNW Group/Schwazze)
SCHWAZZE LOGO (CNW Group/Schwazze)

As Chief Financial Officer, Forrest Hoffmaster joins the executive leadership team at Schwazze where he will be responsible for the company's finance functions including Accounting, Audit, Risk, Tax, Treasury, Financial Planning & Analysis, Investor Relations, and Capital Markets. In addition, he will oversee the company's data analytics and information technology functions. Hoffmaster brings to Schwazze a 30-year career with broad C-suite experience in purpose-driven companies including Whole Foods, HEB Grocery, Advanced Micro Devices and, most recently, with New Seasons Market headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

As CEO of New Seasons Market, a specialty gourmet food retailer, Hoffmaster successfully led the company through one of the most disruptive periods within the company's history and the retail grocery industry. Grounded in founder-inspired values, he stewarded the company to financial health growing EBITDA by 30% over two years, with a deliberate growth strategy coupled with operating cost optimization, resulting in a successful sale and integration of the company with Good Food Holdings LLC.

Prior to New Seasons Market, Hoffmaster spent 15 years with Whole Foods Market in various capacities in finance and operations. Previously he was with HEB Grocery and Advanced Micro Devices in finance management roles. Hoffmaster began his career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen focusing on SEC and GAAP compliance and reporting, graduating from the University of Houston Cum Laude with a BBA in Accounting in 1993.

"We are excited about the addition of Forrest Hoffmaster to our executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Hoffmaster brings a wealth of financial and operational experience that will enable Schwazze's growth strategy, optimize its operating costs, and foster a performance-driven organization," said Justin Dye, Chairman and CEO of Schwazze. "We thank Nancy Huber, outgoing CFO, for her invaluable contributions since 2019 and wish her well in her retirement."

"I am excited to join such a deeply experienced, operationally focused team at Schwazze and look forward to the growth and success ahead.  Schwazze has solid fundamentals and is writing an incredibly successful story as an admired retailer with a house of brands in the cannabis industry. I am looking forward to contributing to that," said Forrest Hoffmaster.

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired, opened or announced the planned acquisition of 41 cannabis retail dispensaries (Star Buds, Emerald Fields and R.Greenleaf) as well as seven cultivation facilities and two manufacturing plants in Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced the creation of its Biosciences division, and in August 2021 it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ; NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier, vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.Schwazze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including the acquisition described in this press release, and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, and (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-state-cannabis-growth-operator-schwazze-announces-forrest-hoffmaster-as-chief-financial-officer-301726346.html

SOURCE Schwazze

Recommended Stories

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • Netflix stock rises despite Q4 earnings miss, co-CEO stepping down

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings results and the news that Reed Hastings will be stepping down from his CEO role.&nbsp;

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Poised to Lead Again

    Easy money, stimulus, and a new generation of investors led to the rise and fall of many pandemic darlings. In today's article, Andrew Rocco investigates two that may have turnaround potential.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Kinder Morgan's Earnings Soar to End 2022. Time to Buy the Big-Time Dividend Stock?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) ended 2022 on a strong note. Its distributable cash flow was up by a double-digit percentage, fueled partly by improving energy market conditions. As a result, its full-year earnings were also up by a double-digit percentage after adjusting for the positive impact of winter storms in 2021.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.

  • Why Kinder Morgan Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

    Investors were energized about energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday. After the company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, its share price advanced to close the day more than 2% higher, a contrast from the nearly 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan booked just under $4.58 billion in revenue, which was a touch over 3% higher on a year-over-year basis.

  • Genius Group stock rallies more than 200% after it appoints former F.B.I. director to investigate alleged naked short selling

    Singapore-based Genius Group, which aims to educate entrepreneurs, went public in 2002. Then things got weird.

  • Deere & Company (DE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Deere (DE) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Over a two-year span, investors have watched marijuana stocks go from the buzz of Wall Street to nothing short of a buzzkill. When Democrats took control of both houses of Congress in 2021 and President Joe Biden ascended to the Oval Office, it was believed that cannabis reform was likely.

  • Netflix Stock Surges on Subscriber Beat

    Netflix posted better-than-expected subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, adding 7.66 million net new subscribers, well ahead of the 4.5 million the company had projected. The company also announced that founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings was moving to the executive chairman role to “complete our succession process.” Netflix said that Chief operating officer Greg Peters will join Ted Sarandos as co-CEO of the company.

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy in January

    While those recession worries remain, several upside catalysts could cause crude prices to rebound in 2023. The best way to cash in on higher oil prices this year is to buy shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). The oil company aims to return three-quarters of its excess cash to investors via its variable dividend.

  • Netflix earnings: CEO Reed Hastings steps down, COO Greg Peters to take co-CEO role

    Netflix reported fourth quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday — here's what to know.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Home Depot (HD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.