U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.50
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,295.25
    +13.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.47
    +0.35 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.90
    +12.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.38 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.77
    -1.20 (-5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4530
    +0.2610 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,439.78
    +169.78 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.34
    +4.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,734.01
    +39.52 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Multi-State Cannabis Operator, Schwazze Announces Key Executive Leadership Additions

·6 min read

NEO: SHWZ
OTCQX: SHWZ

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announces changes to its executive leadership team in preparation for its growth initiatives in Colorado and New Mexico.

SCHWAZZE LOGO (CNW Group/Schwazze)
SCHWAZZE LOGO (CNW Group/Schwazze)

Todd Williams, who has been acting as a Senior Advisor & Consultant for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate, will become EVP, M&A and Real Estate. Williams has been a key member of the Schwazze Executive Leadership Team in an advisory capacity for the past three years and joins the Schwazze team as a full-time employee to continue his focus on M&A and real estate. Williams joins Schwazze in a period of significant organic and new acquisition growth for the Company. He is a seasoned veteran with more than 25 years' experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, and asset valuation. Previously, Williams was Vice President of Corporate Development at Albertsons, Inc., where he managed the acquisition of more than 1,600 operating grocery stores with more than $40 billion in sales and $10 billion in transaction value, as well as divesting 168 stores with over $3 billion in sales.

Steve Pear is moving from head of the New Mexico division to become President, Wholesale Division, responsible for leading the Company's wholesale sales and marketing efforts. As a newly created role within the Company's Executive Leadership Team, Pear's focus will shift to optimizing our commercial footprint on a national scale while driving our core brands to the next level. He has been instrumental in leading the New Mexico team since the R.Greenleaf acquisition was completed in February of 2022. While Pear is stepping away from his role in New Mexico, he has positioned the team for continued success as Schwazze expands further in the New Mexico market. Reporting directly to Pear in his new role will be Jeremy Bullock (VP, Commercial Sales) and Julie Suntrup (VP, Corporate Marketing & Brands).

Replacing Pear in New Mexico is Ken Diehl as President, New Mexico Division. Diehl is a highly accomplished retail industry operations, merchandising and marketing professional with 30 years' experience overseeing billions in annual revenue, leading retail teams, improving spending, and increasing profitability. He has an impressive history of growing Fortune 500 companies' sales as well as profits. Diehl brings to Schwazze grocery retail experience with Kroger, Albertsons, Jewel Osco, A&P, and Strack & Van Til, holding the roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Merchant, Chief Operator and Chief Marketer. Most recently, Diehl was Chief Merchant for Leslie's Pool Supplies while also helping to project lead an IPO in specialty retail. Diehl studied at Arizona State University as well as Cornell University, before leaving to joining the military where he earned Top Secret clearance as an honored veteran of the United States Navy.

"We are excited to add key, seasoned individuals to our Executive Leadership team as the Company positions itself for growth in 2023 and beyond. Ken Diehl's retail leadership will be key as we grow our New Mexico retail footprint to meet the needs of our customers, and Steve Pear's transition to Schwazze's wholesale division demonstrates our intent to grow our in-house brands' sales across both states. In addition, I'm happy Todd Williams has chosen to come on board in a full-time capacity to fuel our M&A and organic growth efforts." said Nirup Krishnamurthy, President of Schwazze.

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired, opened or announced the planned acquisition of 41 cannabis retail dispensaries (Star Buds, Emerald Fields and R,Greenleaf) as well as seven cultivation facilities and two manufacturing plants in Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its Biosciences division, and in August 2021 it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ; NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.Schwazze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including the acquisition described in this press release, and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, and (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-state-cannabis-operator-schwazze-announces-key-executive-leadership-additions-301718562.html

SOURCE Schwazze

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Biggest Ever Bear-Market Bounces Create Unending Pain for Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- A disaster for bulls, the yearlong tumble in American stocks has in some respects been almost as rough for the other side of the trade.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorT

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Meta, Amazon are investors’ favorite mega-cap stocks: JPMorgan survey

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss a new survey from JPMorgan that found which mega-cap stocks are the top picks among investors in 2023.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Sotera Health stock explodes 99% higher on news of legal settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith, Josh Schafer, and Dave Briggs discuss why Sotera Health stock is surging 99% on Tuesday.

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Ahead Of Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.