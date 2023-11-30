Multi-state forum in Fairmont examines impact of early childhood education on business sector

Nov. 30—FAIRMONT — Stakeholders in the business and education sectors filed into the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center this week for a forum exploring the impact early childhood education has on economic development and entrepreneurship in West Virginia and surrounding states.

Hosted by the West Virginia Association for Young Children, the forum featured speeches by representatives from Region 3 of the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy — the mid-Atlantic branch of a national small business advocacy organization.

Child advocacy is a central goal of WVYAC, which is a statewide organization of early childhood education professionals, according to Executive Director Kristy Ritz. Members of WVYAC's leadership hosted the forum to underscore the potential business and economic benefits of investing in child care and educational services.

Speakers during Tuesday's session, including members of West Virginia University's Bureau of Business and Economic Research, spoke about barriers parents face to entering the business sector when they face child care demands but a lack of governmental support.

This is an issue central to WVYAC's advocacy efforts, according to Ritz.

"It's difficult for families to be in the workforce whenever they don't have accessible, affordable, quality childcare for their families," Ritz said. "People want to work, but they want to make sure their children are appropriately cared for even more."

Panelists who spoke during the forum aimed to dispel myths that West Virginians "do not want to work," Ritz said.

These narratives are often used to minimize the value of government support for parents, and represent those parents who depend on state and federal support as lazy or greedy, she said. "We need to provide those families support."

Ritz added that government aid to childcare service providers s could bolster early childhood care opportunities, which would in turn afford parents and caretakers more time to focus on their careers and bolster local economies.

In turn, this would also help make the childcare industry more sustainable, Ritz said.

On. Jan. 10, the West Virginia Legislature will begin its 60-day legislative session for 2024. The Legislature is primed to review a variety of education policies ranging from chronic absenteeism in the public education system to scholarship opportunities for students across the state.

The day before, state lawmakers visited the Marion County Board of Education in Fairmont for a conversation with local educators and school administrators on goals for education policy in the new legislative session.

While members of the Board discussed a variety of issues affecting all public school students and staff members, little of the discussion focused squarely on issues affecting early childhood education, like initiatives supported by Ritz and WVYAC members more broadly.

Ritz emphasized that early childhood education and services deserve a place in legislative conversations, and that investments in childcare and education benefit the Mountain State at large.

Part of the goal of Tuesday's session was to demonstrate the value of pursuing these types of investment in the year ahead.

"We are hoping that we can build collaborations and partnerships with other businesses," she said. "We have the legislative session starting soon, and we'll be working with legislators to introduce some bills addressing how childcare providers are paid and who is eligible for childcare subsidies.

For those who attended Tuesday's forum, Ritz hopes they left the forum with "ideas of how to move forward in supporting childcare."

"I want the community to lift up childcare and make it a priority," she added.

Reach Jack Walker by email at jwalker@timeswv.com.