U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.25
    -10.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,079.00
    -81.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,855.75
    -31.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.30
    -4.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.36
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4010
    -0.2650 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,726.93
    +1,138.80 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.78
    +31.45 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Multi Vendor Support Services Market to Grow by USD 10.07 Bn| Rapid Changes in the IT Infrastructure will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi vendor support services market is expected to grow by USD 10.07 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio's market research report. In addition, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.51%.

Attractive Opportunities in Multi Vendor Support Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Multi Vendor Support Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the multi vendor support services market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Multi Vendor Support Services Market Analysis Report by Service (hardware and software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Drivers and Challenges
The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure. The size, as well as the complexities of IT infrastructure, are increasing rapidly. This is because of the increase in computing needs, which are met by larger and improved network and server and storage equipment. Moreover, many organizations are digitalizing their operations using the cloud, container, IoT, and other technologies to meet the new and growing demands of business functions. Moreover, organizations are progressively using MVSS to manage and maintain their infrastructure due to the shifting technological landscape. All these factors are driving the growth of the multi vendor support services market globally.

The high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the growth of the multi vendor support services market during the forecast period. The high cost of deploying multi vendor support services is one of the major challenges faced by the market for SMEs. The price of the multi vendor support services includes the system design and customization cost, implementation cost, training, and maintenance cost. The implementation of the support services in an organization requires IT staff who have the relevant skillset. In addition, the implementation of multi vendor support services needs planning, adequate funding, cooperation, and a clear vision at all managerial levels. Enterprises also have to train their employees on using multi vendor support services. Thus, these factors can lead to an increase in the cost of implementation of the multi vendor support services. This can adversely affect the adoption of these services among the end-user industries such as IT, sales and marketing, and others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. Download 3 Reports Annually and View 3 reports monthly!

Major Multi Vendor Support Services Companies:

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Service Express LLC

  • XS International Inc.

  • Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

  • Network Security Appliance Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The network security appliance market share is expected to increase by USD 8.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Privileged Identity Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The privileged identity management (PIM) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.41 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.80%. Download Free Sample Report

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.88

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-vendor-support-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-07-bn-rapid-changes-in-the-it-infrastructure-will-present-significant-growth-opportunities-for-market-vendors--technavio-301459539.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • TSMC Profit Beats Estimates Thanks to Prolonged Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its revenue growth projections and unveiled plans to spend as much as $44 billion expanding in 2022, signaling confidence that voracious demand for iPhones and chips will persist for years.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • AMC’s CEO Says He’s Done Selling Shares, $42 Million Later

    (Bloomberg) -- Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s meme-courting chief executive officer, said he’s done selling shares after parting with $7.1 million more this week, bringing his total proceeds since November to $42 million.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    Tesla (TSLA) is a 'barometer' of market confidence, says TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan. "This is a name that really is a confidence gauge in my opinion," Kinahan told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Plan for Decades of High Commodity Prices, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities prices may stay high for decades as mining companies struggle to keep up with demand from the energy transition, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Evy Hambro.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage fo

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Instead of Bitcoin in 2022

    Digital currencies have great potential in a world that is increasingly going digital. Growth stocks can be volatile, too, but at least when the share price of a good business plummets, I can look at the company's revenue and profit potential to get an idea where the stock is going over the long term. For 2022, I've identified two beaten-down growth stocks that I'm ready to buy.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.9% on Wednesday following positive analyst remarks. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu believes the electric vehicle (EV) maker's investors are in store for sizable rewards. Ferragu says Tesla's new manufacturing facilities in Texas and Berlin will help it ramp its production to an annual rate of 1.8 million vehicles by the end of this year.