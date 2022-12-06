Multi-vendor support services market to grow by 2.67% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rapid changes in IT infrastructure will drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-vendor support services market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT&T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type, service, and region
The multi-vendor support services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market was valued at USD 48.54 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 16.00 billion. The multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.26 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.05%, according to Technavio.
Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Vendor insights
The global multi-vendor support services market is fragmented, with the presence of many large global vendors. Vendors are investing significantly in retaining and expanding their consumer base. The market is expected to witness an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as the competition will evolve during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Abtech Technologies – The company offers various multi-vendor support services such as network monitoring, helpdesk services, and hardware support.
Clear Technologies Inc. - The company offers multi-vendor support services such as multi-access edge computing.
Dell Technologies Inc. – The company offers various multi-vendor support services such as application delivery and security services.
Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Rapid changes in the IT infrastructure
Rising maintenance cost of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services
Need to reduce complexity and increase efficiency
Key challenges:
High implementation and maintenance costs
Security and privacy issues
Lack of proper technical staff
What are the key data covered in this multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market vendors
Related reports:
The technical support outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.99 billion with a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (helpdesk and call center) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.64 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (OSS and BSS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Multi-vendor Support Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 12.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.67
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT&T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global multi-vendor support services market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Service
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abtech Technologies
12.4 AT&T Inc.
12.5 Citrix Systems Inc.
12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
12.7 FURUKAWA Co Ltd
12.8 Hitachi Ltd.
12.9 HP Development Co. LP
12.10 International Business Machines Corp.
12.11 Macquarie Group Ltd.
12.12 Microsoft Corp.
12.13 NetApp Inc.
12.14 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
12.15 Service Express LLC
12.16 XS International Inc.
12.17 Zensar Technologies Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
