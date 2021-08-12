U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global multi-viewer monitoring system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,113. 13 million in 2021 to US$ 1,554. 14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 9% during 2021–2028.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128425/?utm_source=GNW

The OTT market is being driven by the ongoing commoditization of sporting and entertainment services, as well as increased competition among OTT providers.According to Deltatre’s 2019 edition of "The Future of Sports Entertainment," sports content distributors throughout the world are investing roughly 15% of their entire operating budget to develop the OTT technology stack.

Furthermore, firms providing OTT platform services are investing in the development and licensing of their content rather than just being seen as platforms for accessing movies and TV episodes.As a result of this situation, traditional television and the OTT business are now in direct competition.

The deployment of innovative technology within the platforms ratchets up the rivalry. For example, in June 2019, Dabby, an AI-based search engine device, was released to assist in the discovery of popular shows available on services/platforms.
The multi-viewer monitoring system market is segmented based on component, application, end user, and geography.Based on component, the multi-viewer monitoring system market is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services.

In 2020, hardware segment accounted for the largest share in the market.In terms of application, the multi-viewer monitoring system market is segmented into live production, playout, and other applications.

In 2020, the other applications segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.Based on end user, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, military, enterprises, retail, and other end users.

In 2020, media and entertainment segmented dominated the market by end user. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the significant share in the global market.

Investment in security & surveillance, retail, media & entertainment is usually high across the region, but owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the investments by the end-users in innovative and advanced products and technologies declined considerably.However, the sudden outbreak of virus also led to temporary closure of manufacturing units, thereby impacting the manufacturing of multi-viewer monitoring systems by the market players.

Additionally, the disruption of supply chain adversely impacted the supply of both manufacturing components and finished products across the region. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has an adverse impact on the market across the world.

The overall multi-viewer monitoring system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the multi-viewer monitoring system market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the multi-viewer monitoring system market.

A few major players operating in the global multi-viewer monitoring system market are Barco; Cinegy LLC; Evertz; Grass Valley Canada; Lawo AG; Mividi, Inc.; RGB Spectrum; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.; Stream Labs; and TAG Video Systems.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128425/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


