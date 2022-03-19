U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,769.61
    +1,223.66 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Multichain announced 10% of its monthly transaction fees to set aside for Security Fund

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2022, Multichain announced that a security fund for protecting users' assets from potential risks was officially established. From March 17 onward, 10% of Multichain's monthly transaction fee will be set aside for the security fund. On the same day, it also jointly launched a bug bounty program with Immunefi. The maximum bounties up to $2,000,000 have been set to encourage Multichain vulnerability review and disclosure.

A background picture of the security fund and the bug bounty newly launched by Multichain.
A background picture of the security fund and the bug bounty newly launched by Multichain.

Multichain Security Fund

Multichain has decided that from March 17 onward, 10% of Multichain's monthly transaction fee will be set aside for the security fund. This fund is mainly used to compensate users for any potential loss caused by vulnerabilities in Multichain systems and services. When risks occur and users indeed suffer from losses, Multichain will jointly investigate the incident with a third-party security agency, to analyze and identify the causes of the loss. An analysis and compensation plan will be displayed in the Multichain community. This provision, however, does not apply to user losses caused by project partners' systems/services, misoperations by users themselves, or risky operations by users themselves through negligence. Multichain will strictly follow the terms of the fund, to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Multichain users. Click here to learn more details about Multichain Security Fund.

Bug Bounty Program up to $2M

In collaboration with Immunefi, this bug bounty program is set to encourage the community to review Multichain's code and security. Multichain will provide considerable rewards ($500 to $2,000,000) for discovering and submitting vulnerabilities. Multichain believes it's important to make the good guys stay motivated and make sure they know they are appreciated.

The main BBP scope includes the entire architecture of Multichain, as well as all currently deployed components, developer documents and listed assets, and smart contract addresses. Smart contracts and applications built by third-party developers on the basis of Multichain are not included in the Program's reward scope. Click here to learn more details about the program.

About Multichain

Multichain, born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020, is positioned as a fully decentralized Cross-Chain Router Protocol (CRP), an infrastructure supporting multi-chain ecosystem. Multichain envisions to be the ultimate router for web3.

Multichain is now the leader in the cross-chain field with a rapidly expanding ecosystem. It currently supports 36 chains and has deployed bridges for over 1,700 tokens. It has sustained a daily trade volume of more than $300 million and a Total Value Locked in excess of $8.6 billion. Nearly 10,000 daily users are a testament to its popularity and security.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multichain-announced-10-of-its-monthly-transaction-fees-to-set-aside-for-security-fund-301506115.html

SOURCE Multichain

Recommended Stories

  • Look who's 6 on March 17, 2022

    Look who is turning six years old Thursday, March 17, 2022.

  • GameStop rises after earnings miss, Didi leads Chinese tech stock gains, Nvidia stock soars

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers

  • Why Coinbase and Solana Were Up on Friday

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped as much as 5.3% in trading on Friday after the company announced Coinbase Wallet support for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). At 3:10 p.m. ET Coinbase was still up 3.7% for the day and Solana has gained 1.7%, although it's up nearly 10% from lows hit early Friday morning. Coinbase announced that its wallet, which is a separate app or extension in a browser from the Coinbase app, will support Solana.

  • 1 Green Flag for fuboTV in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Looking specifically at the rest of 2022, here is one green flag and one red flag for investors considering fuboTV. In its most recent quarter ended Dec. 31, fuboTV boasted 1.1 million subscribers. The tailwind from stay-at-home orders may be fading, but fuboTV has one other tailwind at its back -- its superiority over cable TV.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams ‘childish’ viral deepfake, but experts warn Russia’s cyber hit jobs won’t ‘always be so bad’

    Ukraine’s president fought back against a poorly doctored video in which he appears to capitulate to Russia. But it may not be the last attempt at fooling the Ukrainian population.

  • Could Solana be a Multibagger?

    Rising inflation drove investors away from investments considered risky -- such as cryptocurrency. In this context, you might wonder if Solana's gains are over -- or if this young crypto player once again may be a multibagger. Like many of its rivals, this crypto is a blockchain with its own token called "sol."

  • Do You Share Your Netflix Password? You May Soon Be Charged Extra

    Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, a practice that has cost the company about $9 billion worldwide, according to a company announcement on March 16. See: Is a Netflix Subscription...

  • Nansen Adds Terra for On-Chain Analytics as Home of LUNA Grows as DeFi Hub

    It becomes the sixth blockchain to be supported by the popular data platform.

  • No Contest: My Top Crypto to Buy Now

    Crypto prices may be on a downhill slide, but that also means now is the most affordable time to invest. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have fallen by more than 40% since November of last year, and investing now means buying at a discount. Especially with all the volatility within the market right now, not all cryptocurrencies will survive over the long term.

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • Bitcoin-Focused VC Stillmark Hires Former Google X Engineer Vikash Singh

    Singh joins fund as Principal Investor as the firm looks to deploy capital to Bitcoin companies.

  • NCMEC Data Reveals Alarming Rise in Reports about Online Child Sexual Exploitation

    NCMEC Data Reveals Alarming Rise in Reports about Online Child Sexual ExploitationPR NewswireALEXANDRIA, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows a 35% increase in reports of suspected child sexual abuse online in 2021; a total of 29.

  • Mina Foundation Raises $92M to Accelerate Adoption of Zero-Knowledge Proofs

    The terms of the $92 million token sale were not disclosed but FTX Ventures and Three Arrows Capital led the effort.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Could See Huge Growth as Russia-Ukraine War Spurs More Cyberattacks

    Experts and politicians have been warning Americans about the increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks from Russia as of late. In turn, some analysts have been very bullish on the sector's economic...

  • Streamers crack down on password sharing as cancellations rise

    Data: Antenna; Note: Services include Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu (SVOD-only), Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Showtime and Starz; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosStreaming companies are cracking down on password sharing, as the number of quarterly subscription cancellations in the U.S. grows.Why it matters: Password-sharing used to be a feature of the video subscription economy, allowing consumers to easily sample content across different services. Now that there's so much competition

  • Without Robots, DAOs Will Never Progress Beyond Their Current Level

    Artificial intelligence would eliminate human error from current DAO models.

  • Google discovers threat actor working as an 'initial access broker' for Conti ransomware hackers

    Google’s Threat Analysis Group has observed a financially motivated threat actor working as an intermediary for the Russian hackers, including the Conti ransomware gang. The group, which Google refers to as "Exotic Lily," acts as an initial access broker, finding vulnerable organizations and selling access to their networks to the highest bidder. In the case of Exotic Lily, this initial access was gained through email campaigns, in which the group masqueraded as legitimate organizations and employees through the use of domain and identity spoofing.

  • Existing-home sales decline as affordability constraints worsen

    Existing-home sales decreased 7.2% between January and February, falling to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.02 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Compared to a year ago, sales were down more than 2%. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected existing-home sales to come in at 6.13 million.

  • DC Lobbying Group Expands to New York State Capital

    The crypto trade association’s new office in Albany will act as a foothold for state-level lobbying.

  • Russians Need the Internet Now More Than Ever

    Sanctions that restrict Russians' internet access will only play into President Vladimir Putin's hands, writes Alexandra Givens.