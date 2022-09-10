U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,353.22
    +651.20 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

MultiChoice Group implements Irdeto Server Side Ad Insertion to maximize premium ad inventory ahead of the new sports season

Irdeto
·4 min read

Irdeto SSAI is designed with premium content in mind where viewer’s expectations are at their highest

Irdeto logo

Irdeto logo
Irdeto logo

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today announces the rollout of Irdeto Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) by MultiChoice Group, the leading African entertainment provider. Irdeto SSAI, launched to the market in January 2022, maximizes addressable live ad inventory of OTT video at scale while delivering a seamless ‘TV-like’ viewing experience.

Irdeto SSAI is a dynamic ad insertion solution that delivers targeted advertisements to high-quality video content in a buffer-less viewing experience. It integrates with any ad server to serve targeted and personalized ads during live events and on linear channels. MultiChoice Group now implements the ad insertion on live television in 25 countries across the African continent.

The new solution enables MultiChoice Group to deliver personalized and targeted advertisements based on their profile. By stitching the ads directly into the video content, MultiChoice Group can transition from content to ad and then back to content, providing the same seamless user experience as broadcast live TV. Each ad break is personalized and designed on the viewer’s information and profile, such as viewing history, device, demographics, and geographical location. Once the ads have been selected by the ad server, Irdeto SSAI then stitches the ad into the content stream before it reaches the viewer’s playback device.

As the ads are inserted directly into the live stream, latency and buffering are eliminated and continuous high video quality is ensured between the ad and content, providing a smooth TV-like viewing experience. In addition, the solution is able to minimize the impact of ad blocking and eliminate timeout and black screen during ad playback caused by device fragmentation. These result in MultiChoice Group being able to maximize their addressable live ad inventory at scale and leverage existing ad servers and Client Side Ad Insertion (CSAI) infrastructure.

With professional live sports broadcast at the core of MultiChoice’s content slate, the new solution will be rolled out ahead of the key football leagues season and provides advertisers opportunities to monetize the popularity of the football Premier League across the continent, as well as the Premier Soccer League in South Africa. The upcoming Football World Cup in Qatar, starting on 21 November, is expected to trigger increasing interest of advertisers due to the huge popularity of the event and high viewership. This provides further opportunities for MultiChoice Group to monetize the premium ad inventory during high demand live sports events while ensuring their subscribers enjoy their viewing experience, with relevant advertising in a seamless experience.

Commenting on the implementation of Irdeto SSAI, Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales (part of MultiChoice Group) said: “With key live sporting events taking place later this year, we are looking forward to providing our viewers with the best viewing experience possible while also helping our advertisers reach their target audiences. For the first time in South Africa, DStv Media Sales are pleased to offer advertisers the opportunity to buy live streaming advertising airtime, which offers more granular reporting and addressable TV options.”

Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto, said: “Advertising continues to play a significant role in live TV and online streaming. We are thrilled with the performance of our new Irdeto SSAI solution to provide a TV-like ad viewing experience on a video streaming platform and help MultiChoice Group to create additional inventory opportunities which plays a significant role in advertisement revenue growth.”

For more information about Irdeto Service Side Ad Insertion, visit: https://irdeto.com/video-entertainment/ssai/.

                                                                         ###

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure. With teams around the world, Irdeto’s greatest asset is its people and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. Irdeto is the preferred security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sanna-Maaria Mattila Irdeto +31 6 2133 9139 media@irdeto.com


Recommended Stories

  • Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insiders need another UK£11k to breakeven on a UK£525k stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who purchased UK£525k worth of Duke Royalty Limited ( LON:DUKE ) shares over the past year recouped some of...

  • Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) delivers shareholders respectable 64% return over 1 year, surging 31% in the last week alone

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of WH Smith PLC ( LON:SMWH ) by taking the expected...

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying IXICO plc (LON:IXI)?

    IXICO plc ( LON:IXI ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in...

  • Scale of Europe’s Energy Turmoil Exposed in Frenzied Crisis Week

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers sounded defiant as they met in Brussels to deliberate plans aimed at halting the spiral in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96“We will prevail,” European U

  • Scholz Says Germany Prepared for Russia Gas Halt Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Europe are prepared to weather the fallout should Russia decide to halt gas deliveries altogether, the country’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reig

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is arguably the most popular meme coin in the world right now. Having started as a joke back in 2013, Dogecoin currently ranks as one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market capitalization of approximately $8 billion. In its nearly 10-year history, the all-time high for Dogecoin is just $0.74.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concer

  • For Triangle startups, here's what IBM is looking for in its next acquisition

    IBM is always looking for potential acquisitions, but is there any chance of another mega-deal like the one for Raleigh-based Red Hat?

  • As T-Mobile, Verizon Ramp Up 5G Wireless, Cable Stocks Feel The Pain

    High-speed 5G internet service to homes has emerged as a growth driver for T-Mobile and Verizon, and a worry for cable TV firms.

  • U.S. seizes $30 million in crypto from North Korea-linked hackers

    The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement and other crypto organizations, without naming them, in the first ever recovery of stolen cryptocurrency by a North Korea hacking group. Chainalysis and North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Google's 'News Showcase' Feature Almost Year Behind Schedule - What Could Be The Reason

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google News Showcase program has hit a roadblock as some media outlets are unhappy with certain contractual terms or payments, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation. The program was announced in 2020 as part of a $1 billion global investment in partnerships with news publishers and is running almost a year behind its intended launch timeline in the U.S. The program pays publishers to feature their content, allowing curated panels of

  • It’s Time to End Maximalism in Crypto

    The stakes are too high to turn on each other now.

  • Key EU Policymakers Want Netflix to Pay More for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Key European parliamentarians are backing a push to make streaming sites like Netflix and YouTube pay their “fair share” to support internet infrastructure upgrades, according to a draft letter seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen E

  • EU to consult on making Big Tech contribute to telco network costs

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive body will launch a consultation early next year on whether tech giants should bear some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday. Europe's telecoms operators have long lobbied for a financial contribution from U.S. tech firm's such as Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook and Netflix, saying that they use a huge part of the internet traffic.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a disruptive July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in other cyber activities against the United States and its allies. The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday for the incident, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of the Iranian government.

  • Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade

    (Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. The Ethereum blockchain is due to merge with a separate blockchain, radically changing the way it processes transactions and how new ether tokens are created. The new system, known as "proof-of-stake", will slash the Ethereum blockchain's energy consumption by 99.9%, developers say.

  • Vorboss brings minimum 10 Gbps enterprise fibre network to London businesses

    A new enterprise fibre network is ready to deliver up to 100 Gbps (gigabits-per-second) high-speed internet to London businesses, as part of a £250 million ($290 million) investment in the city's infrastructure. Vorboss was founded out of London back in 2006 initially as a software provider, but with the advent of cloud computing and due to growing demand from its customers, it pivoted some years back to connectivity -- and it's now benefiting from recent regulatory changes that open up existing infrastructure to newcomers. The company was acquired for an undisclosed figure back in 2020 by Fern Trading which has since invested £250 million to help Vorboss build what it calls "London's only full-coverage fibre internet network dedicated to business."

  • DeFi Lending Protocol Notional to Offer New Leveraged Product

    The protocol plans to launch three “leveraged vaults” next month that allow users to trade up to 10 or 20 times their initial capital.