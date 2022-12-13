Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council Recognizes PropTech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby with Inaugural Bootstrapper Award

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership and Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council, introduced a new award at the 2022 Multifamily Innovation® Summit held in Phoenix, Arizona on December 7-8, 2022. The first recipient of the Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award is Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect, a leading PropTech firm exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry.

The Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award recognizes entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses without raising rounds of venture capital or relying on funding from external sources. The award celebrates those who have focused on creating great products and services that serve the needs of multifamily owners and operators, while providing ongoing support to their clients.

Prior to founding 365 Connect in 2003, Kerry developed and invested in apartment communities across the Southern United States. It was through his work as a developer that he saw the need to provide technology services that would bridge the gap between properties, prospects, and residents. A technologist at heart, Kerry holds 97 technology awards, founded the largest media site in the multifamily industry, and is the co-host of the longest running podcast series in our space. He serves on the Board of Advisors of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization in the affordable housing industry and as Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council. Kerry, and his wife Melinda, are fixtures in the philanthropic community, where they support several initiatives focused on educational, healthcare, and equality programs through their charitable foundation.

"We are thrilled to recognize Kerry for his contributions to the multifamily industry through his innovative achievements in technology," said Patrick Antrim. "Kerry's passion for technology and his dedication to improving the lives of renters through his work make him a deserving recipient of the first-ever Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award. This award celebrates the hard work and dedication of visionary entrepreneurs who build thriving businesses without relying on venture capital, and we are proud to recognize Kerry as a leader in this category."

Kerry W. Kirby stated, "What an honor to receive this highly prestigious inaugural award from an organization that truly focuses on innovation in our industry. With over 43 million Americans calling a rental apartment their home, we have remained focused on reimagining workflows that will better serve renters and eliminate redundant tasks, while not being distracted by outside funding. I am proud to be an integral part of our industry and humbled to be recognized by my industry peers."

To learn more about the Multifamily Innovation® Summit and the Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award, visit MultifamilyInnovation.com.

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY INNOVATION® SUMMIT: The Multifamily Innovation® Summit is a premier industry event with notable, thought-provoking speakers, informal peer-to-peer discussions, and unparalleled educational content. The two-day summit focuses on managing the apartment of the future, shifting paradigms in digital leasing, and the power of leveraging people as a competitive advantage. For more information visit MultifamilyInnovation.com

