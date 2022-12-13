U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.75
    +122.00 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    +819.00 (+2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,179.50
    +467.75 (+3.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.40
    +64.50 (+3.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.99
    +1.82 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +35.70 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.92 (+3.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0130 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4630
    -0.1480 (-4.10%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -1.09 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    +0.0175 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7600
    -2.8550 (-2.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,916.28
    +908.88 (+5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.15
    +24.49 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.10
    +73.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council Recognizes PropTech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby with Inaugural Bootstrapper Award

·3 min read

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership and Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council, introduced a new award at the 2022 Multifamily Innovation® Summit held in Phoenix, Arizona on December 7-8, 2022. The first recipient of the Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award is Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect, a leading PropTech firm exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry.

The Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award recognizes entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses without raising rounds of venture capital or relying on funding from external sources. The award celebrates those who have focused on creating great products and services that serve the needs of multifamily owners and operators, while providing ongoing support to their clients.

Prior to founding 365 Connect in 2003, Kerry developed and invested in apartment communities across the Southern United States. It was through his work as a developer that he saw the need to provide technology services that would bridge the gap between properties, prospects, and residents. A technologist at heart, Kerry holds 97 technology awards, founded the largest media site in the multifamily industry, and is the co-host of the longest running podcast series in our space. He serves on the Board of Advisors of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization in the affordable housing industry and as Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council. Kerry, and his wife Melinda, are fixtures in the philanthropic community, where they support several initiatives focused on educational, healthcare, and equality programs through their charitable foundation.

"We are thrilled to recognize Kerry for his contributions to the multifamily industry through his innovative achievements in technology," said Patrick Antrim. "Kerry's passion for technology and his dedication to improving the lives of renters through his work make him a deserving recipient of the first-ever Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award. This award celebrates the hard work and dedication of visionary entrepreneurs who build thriving businesses without relying on venture capital, and we are proud to recognize Kerry as a leader in this category."

Kerry W. Kirby stated, "What an honor to receive this highly prestigious inaugural award from an organization that truly focuses on innovation in our industry. With over 43 million Americans calling a rental apartment their home, we have remained focused on reimagining workflows that will better serve renters and eliminate redundant tasks, while not being distracted by outside funding. I am proud to be an integral part of our industry and humbled to be recognized by my industry peers."

To learn more about the Multifamily Innovation® Summit and the Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award, visit MultifamilyInnovation.com.

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY INNOVATION® SUMMIT: The Multifamily Innovation® Summit is a premier industry event with notable, thought-provoking speakers, informal peer-to-peer discussions, and unparalleled educational content. The two-day summit focuses on managing the apartment of the future, shifting paradigms in digital leasing, and the power of leveraging people as a competitive advantage. For more information visit MultifamilyInnovation.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
Media Relations
350526@email4pr.com
480-780-2611

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multifamily-innovation-advisory-council-recognizes-proptech-entrepreneur-kerry-w-kirby-with-inaugural-bootstrapper-award-301701453.html

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership

Recommended Stories

  • Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

    When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. The story of the journey that carried Withrow from her first school board seat in rural Ohio to county, state and then U.S. treasurer is told in a new collection on permanent display at the Marion County Historical Society.

  • Alan Bliss: Ford plant loss shows historic preservation stewardship shouldn't be neglected

    CEO of Jacksonville Historical Society laments demolition of Ford assembly plant, urges city's cooperation with preservation groups to prevent more losses.

  • Stock Market Closes Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting On Expected Lower Inflation; Energy, Tech Stocks Advance

    Stock market gains ahead of Fed meeting on expected lower inflation. Database leader Box gains on upgrade.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Inflation Was So Bad That It Even Crushed Inflation-Linked Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy veered toward the biggest inflation shock in four decades, investors flocked to the one corner of Wall Street that seemed a sure-fire refuge: Treasuries that provide extra compensation to keep up with rising consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom:

  • Wall Street Banks Are Selling at Least $520 Million More Citrix Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are set to offload at least another $520 million of loans for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. in a second block trade of the debt that lenders have been stuck holding for months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuc

  • U.S. stocks open modestly higher ahead of CPI data, Fed meeting

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks kicked off what could be a volatile week for markets with modest gains at the open on Monday, as investors await the release of the consumer-price index for November, along with the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on interest-rates and a smattering of other central-bank meetings.

  • The biggest risks to stock market in 2023: Deutsche Bank survey

    The risks to the outlook for stocks are plentiful in 2023, warns Deutsche Bank.

  • Tesla’s Brand Is Suffering as Elon Musk Puts His Stamp on Twitter

    Negative opinions about the EV maker now exceed positive views, according to the survey firm YouGov.com.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • MKS Instruments' Analyst Day Holds Key To Gauge Growth Prospects, Says Analyst

    Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) with a price target of $90.00. MKS is slated to host its first analyst day in two years in Boston on Dec 14, 2022. The analyst expects the company to offer a broader view of the opportunities that arise out of the combination of Atotech's specialty chemical and plating equipment business with the legacy MKS PCB laser drilling business. The analyst does not believe investors are assigning m

  • 3 Market Trends Advisors Should Eye in 2023

    When looking ahead to 2023, advisors should keep an eagle eye on a range of investing trends and market factors. Nobody has a crystal ball, but after a whiplash-inducing 2022, investing experts are considering the forces that will shape 2023. … Continue reading → The post 3 Market Trends Advisors Should Eye in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • 10 Questions for FTX CEO John J. Ray III From a Securities Lawyer

    In his recent media tour, disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried claims he did not commit fraud. Someone that still has access to FTX and Alameda Research’s accounts could prove otherwise.

  • Recession Fears Hit Bond Yields Ahead of Fed, Inflation Data

    Economic growth concerns are buoying bond prices and sending yields lower ahead of this week's inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision. A flip in investor worries from inflation to economic growth has [spurred a bond rally](https://www.wsj.com/articles/slowing-growth-edges-out-inflation-as-top-concern-11670795454?mod=markets_lead_pos3), analysts say. Long-term inflation and interest-rate expectations are also down. + The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury has slid to 3

  • Spirit AeroSystems shares jump on talk of huge Air India aircraft order

    Shares of Wichita’s largest publicly traded company were off to a good start Monday, following weekend reports of another massive jet order in the works. Air India, according to a report from Reuters, is close to placing an order for around 500 passenger aircraft that is expected to include a mix from the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and Airbus and would top $100 billion at list prices. The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the carrier’s plans, says the order is expected to include up to 400 narrow-body jets as part of a deal that would be one of the industry’s largest-ever orders by an individual airline.

  • Rivian stock drops after pausing Mercedes electric van deal

    EV-maker Rivian announced today it was pausing plans to co-develop an electric van with Mercedes-Benz (MBG), and would no longer pursue a memorandum of understanding of understanding the two companies signed in September of this year.

  • 10-year Treasury rate jumps above 3.6% after ‘sloppy’ auction as yields advance for third day

    Investors sell off the 10-year Treasury note following a weaker-than-average note reopening, pushing its yield above 3.6%.

  • Micron, KLA stocks downgraded at Deutsche Bank

    Shares of Micron Technology Inc. and KLA Corp. were each off more than 1% in Monday morning trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho downgraded them to hold from buy. "We are incrementally more cautious on the memory market, as we believe the current downturn will last longer and be more severe than we previously forecasted," Ho wrote in his note to clients about Micron. "On the demand side, weakness in consumer PC/smartphone has now spread to the enterprise side, and even cloud demand is s

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Cuts Equity Allocation on Weak 2023 Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic reiterated in a note to clients Monday that he sees downside risk for the stock market between now and the end of the first quarter, as the bank reduced its recommended equity allocation due to a soft economic outlook in 2023.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientist