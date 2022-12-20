U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Multifamily Leadership Recognizes the Best Places to Work in Multifamily® for Women

·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership is thrilled to announce the national ranking of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women. This list recognizes organizations that have created positive and supportive cultures for women and have participated in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.

To be eligible for the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women ranking, companies must have a minimum of 15 females working for them, or 25% of their workforce, whichever is greater. In addition, the response rate from women must be 40% or higher, unless the total number of women at the company is less than 25, in which case the response rate must be 80% or higher. The rankings are determined by the percentage of positive responses from women, from largest to smallest.

In its 8th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

"We are proud to recognize and celebrate the companies that have earned a spot on this prestigious list. These organizations have demonstrated a commitment to creating positive and inclusive environments for their employees, and we are excited to see them being recognized for their efforts. The multifamily industry plays a vital role in the U.S. economy, and the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women program highlights the industry's focus on people and its overall potential," said Carrie Antrim, Co-Founder of Multifamily Women®.

This program is a valuable resource for employees in the multifamily industry, as it provides a platform for them to share their experiences and have their voices heard. It is not influenced by judges from suppliers or company volunteers, or by sponsorship or fundraising campaigns. Instead, it is a true representation of the opinions and perspectives of those working in the industry.

The 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, in ranking order, are:

  1. NorthPoint Management

  2. Zocalo Community Development

  3. FCI Residential

  4. Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC

  5. ApartmentGeofencing.com

  6. Perennial Properties

  7. The Garrett Companies

  8. Passco Companies

  9. Peg Property Management Group

  10. Stoa Group

  11. Leonardo247, Inc.

  12. APARTMENT SEO, LLC

  13. Picerne Real Estate Group

  14. Respage

  15. The KSC Group

  16. Scully Company

  17. Eenhoorn, LLC

  18. Weller Management

  19. Knock CRM

  20. Hankin Apartments

  21. BSR REIT

  22. RealSource Properties

  23. Apartment Dynamics, LLC

  24. SYNC Residential

  25. RentDebt Automated Collections

  26. Berger Rental Communities

  27. PLK Communities

  28. The Franklin Johnston Group

  29. The Westover Companies

  30. Baron Properties

  31. Rently

  32. Presidium

  33. GoldOller Real Estate Investments

  34. ITEX

  35. The REMM Group

  36. Portico Property Management

  37. Indus Communities

  38. The Life Properties

  39. Northland Investment Corporation

  40. JVM Realty

  41. Mission Rock Residential, LLC

  42. Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

  43. The RADCO Companies

  44. Alco Management, Inc.

  45. Laramar Group

  46. Marquis Asset Management

  47. Security Properties Residential LLC

  48. Ashford Communities

  49. Zego

  50. Avanti Residential

  51. Lantower Residential

  52. WRH REALTY SERVICES, INC.

  53. GrayCo Properties, LLC

  54. Decron Properties

  55. DASMEN Residential

  56. Peak Properties

  57. Lawson

  58. Keener Management

Media Contact:
Patrick Antrim
(480) 780-3522
contact@multifamilyleadership.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multifamily-leadership-recognizes-the-best-places-to-work-in-multifamily-for-women-301706844.html

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership, LLC

