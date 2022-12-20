Multifamily Leadership Recognizes the Best Places to Work in Multifamily® for Women
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership is thrilled to announce the national ranking of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women. This list recognizes organizations that have created positive and supportive cultures for women and have participated in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.
To be eligible for the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women ranking, companies must have a minimum of 15 females working for them, or 25% of their workforce, whichever is greater. In addition, the response rate from women must be 40% or higher, unless the total number of women at the company is less than 25, in which case the response rate must be 80% or higher. The rankings are determined by the percentage of positive responses from women, from largest to smallest.
In its 8th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.
The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.
"We are proud to recognize and celebrate the companies that have earned a spot on this prestigious list. These organizations have demonstrated a commitment to creating positive and inclusive environments for their employees, and we are excited to see them being recognized for their efforts. The multifamily industry plays a vital role in the U.S. economy, and the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women program highlights the industry's focus on people and its overall potential," said Carrie Antrim, Co-Founder of Multifamily Women®.
This program is a valuable resource for employees in the multifamily industry, as it provides a platform for them to share their experiences and have their voices heard. It is not influenced by judges from suppliers or company volunteers, or by sponsorship or fundraising campaigns. Instead, it is a true representation of the opinions and perspectives of those working in the industry.
The 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, in ranking order, are:
NorthPoint Management
Zocalo Community Development
FCI Residential
Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC
ApartmentGeofencing.com
Perennial Properties
The Garrett Companies
Passco Companies
Peg Property Management Group
Stoa Group
Leonardo247, Inc.
APARTMENT SEO, LLC
Picerne Real Estate Group
Respage
The KSC Group
Scully Company
Eenhoorn, LLC
Weller Management
Knock CRM
Hankin Apartments
BSR REIT
RealSource Properties
Apartment Dynamics, LLC
SYNC Residential
RentDebt Automated Collections
Berger Rental Communities
PLK Communities
The Franklin Johnston Group
The Westover Companies
Baron Properties
Rently
Presidium
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
ITEX
The REMM Group
Portico Property Management
Indus Communities
The Life Properties
Northland Investment Corporation
JVM Realty
Mission Rock Residential, LLC
Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
The RADCO Companies
Alco Management, Inc.
Laramar Group
Marquis Asset Management
Security Properties Residential LLC
Ashford Communities
Zego
Avanti Residential
Lantower Residential
WRH REALTY SERVICES, INC.
GrayCo Properties, LLC
Decron Properties
DASMEN Residential
Peak Properties
Lawson
Keener Management
