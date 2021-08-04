Multimedia Projector Market to grow by USD 5.88 billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.88 billion is expected in the multimedia projector market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the multimedia projector market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the product launches, the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors, and the government initiatives to support digital transformation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Multimedia Projector Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Geography
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41257
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the multimedia projector market include BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp.To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Multimedia Projector Market size
Multimedia Projector Market trends
Multimedia Projector Market industry analysis
The government initiatives to support digital transformation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of multimedia projectors may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the multimedia projector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist multimedia projector market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the multimedia projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the multimedia projector market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia projector market vendors
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Display Market for Avionics Applications- The display market for avionics applications is segmented by end-user (civil aviation and military aviation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Biometric POS Terminals Market- The biometric POS terminals market is segmented by technology (fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BenQ Corp.
Canon Inc.
Coretronic Corp.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sharp Corp.
Sony Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/multimedia-projector-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multimedia-projector-market-to-grow-by-usd-5-88-billiontechnavio-301346658.html
SOURCE Technavio