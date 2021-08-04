U.S. markets closed

Multimedia Projector Market to grow by USD 5.88 billion|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.88 billion is expected in the multimedia projector market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the multimedia projector market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Multimedia Projector Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the product launches, the growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors, and the government initiatives to support digital transformation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Multimedia Projector Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the multimedia projector market include BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp.To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Multimedia Projector Market size

  • Multimedia Projector Market trends

  • Multimedia Projector Market industry analysis

The government initiatives to support digital transformation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of multimedia projectors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the multimedia projector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Multimedia Projector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist multimedia projector market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the multimedia projector market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the multimedia projector market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia projector market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BenQ Corp.

  • Canon Inc.

  • Coretronic Corp.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/multimedia-projector-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multimedia-projector-market-to-grow-by-usd-5-88-billiontechnavio-301346658.html

SOURCE Technavio

