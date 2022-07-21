MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- The Shyft Group Debuts the Power Cube™: A Portable, Sustainable EV Charging Solution

The Shyft Group, Inc.

Immediate portable power requiring no digging or trenching; Level 2 and DC Fast Charge with 3MW of onboard power where and when it’s needed; Potential end-uses span from transportation to military, national parks and disaster relief

Blue Arc Power Cube. Immediate portable power requiring no digging or trenching; Level 2 and DC Fast Charge with 3MW of onboard power where and when it’s needed; Potential end-uses span from transportation to military, national parks and disaster relief

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) introduces the Blue Arc Power Cube™, a fully portable remote-controlled charging station with onboard energy storage to serve a variety of needs for commercial vehicle fleets and other end uses. The Power Cube and a second Blue Arc product, an all-electric last-mile delivery van, will be featured in an educational showcase on Capitol Hill today for representatives from the U.S. Congress and Federal Executive Branch Departments and Agencies involved in the development of a domestic electric vehicle market.



As the U.S. reimagines its energy future and a new electrified ecosystem takes shape, one of the most important transportation sectors to consider is commercial vehicle fleets. As early adopters, fleets and fleet managers can accelerate the EV transition for other sectors by partnering with auto manufacturers that are developing innovative solutions for the country’s infrastructure charging needs.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Blue Arc Power Cube™: A Portable, Sustainable EV Charging Solution: Blue Arc Power Cube. Immediate portable power requiring no digging or trenching; Level 2 and DC Fast Charge with 3MW of onboard power where and when it’s needed; Potential end-uses span from transportation to military, national parks and disaster relief

The Shyft Group, headquartered in Michigan with nearly 50 years serving commercial vehicle fleets, is helping lead this acceleration.

“We’re at a critical time to decide where and how electric vehicle infrastructure is built,” said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell. “This innovation addresses a major roadblock to growing the U.S. electric vehicle fleet and is an impressive advancement toward making EVs more accessible. I’m proud to see a Michigan-based company leading the way in expanding EV infrastructure, and I look forward to continuing to work in Congress alongside industry partners and other key stakeholders to move us closer to a zero-emission vehicle future while creating good jobs here at home and advancing American competitiveness on the world stage.”

Story continues

“The transportation industry must take action and reduce its carbon footprint – which is why creating a better, more sustainable, and inclusive future is a fundamental value of The Shyft Group,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Daryl Adams. “Investing in infrastructure innovation is one way we can truly create a smart, responsible approach to fueling the EV promise.”

Understanding that lack of EV infrastructure is one of the roadblocks to adoption, the Power Cube offers a unique solution: a mobile, customizable, commercial grade EV charger that does not need to be connected to the grid. Its fast and flexible deployment model is customizable, offering varying configurations to meet customers’ unique needs. It carries 3MW of onboard power and its Level 2 and Fast-DC charging capabilities can have vehicles up and running in 1-2 hours. The Power Cube is also supplemented with wind and solar power, including panels to track the sun for maximum exposure and charging, to ensure sustained service despite power grid failures.

“It’s important for us to create the needed infrastructure that will help move us away from fossil fuel dependency,” said Eric Fisher, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Shyft Innovations, the company’s research and development arm that developed Blue Arc. “By rethinking the lifecycle of infrastructure – leveraging a portable, flexible microgrid that requires no digging or trenching for a permanent underground connection – we can advance the network of fleet charging solutions.”

The Power Cube provides clean, responsible energy when and where it is needed. When the job is done or there is a desire to move the charging station to a different location, it gets picked up and moved – an ideal solution for fleet managers who lease their facilities and cannot pursue permanent renovations. This portability also creates possibilities for adaptability to other end uses.

Consider the case of a natural disaster, where grid power may be knocked out across a large geographic area and power is required for rescue and damage-control operations. Potential applications also exist for campgrounds, roadside assistance and the military, where portable charging pods can charge drones, ground vehicles and communications equipment.

The Blue Arc product ecosystem includes a commercial-grade EV chassis and the Blue Arc delivery van, a 100% battery-powered Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets.

Media welcome

Members of the media are welcome to attend today’s showcase on Capitol Hill. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET near the west front of the U.S. Capitol, at Pennsylvania Ave NW & Peace Circle NW. Shyft Group CEO Daryl Adams will discuss the role of fleets in the developing electrified ecosystem and the need for innovative solutions to meet the country’s infrastructure charging needs. Shyft will also provide an educational overview and product demonstration of the Blue Arc Power Cube and all-electric last-mile delivery van.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag®, Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The Shyft Group

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Randy Wilson

VP, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer

The Shyft Group

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

947.622.4873

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f7cbfcd-c0bd-424f-b0cf-1a51b3ba725e



