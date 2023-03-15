U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,835.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,270.50
    +22.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0149 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8910
    -1.3440 (-1.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,371.40
    -395.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.52
    -11.72 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Multimedia Speakers Market size to grow by USD 21.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing consumer preference for in-home entertainment systems - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multimedia speakers market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.33% during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for in-home entertainment systems is driving the growth of the global multimedia speakers market significantly. There has been a paradigm shift in the home entertainment industry due to the changes in consumer lifestyles and the choice of entertainment. The shift can be attributed to factors such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, rising disposable income of consumers, and the easy availability of in-home entertainment systems to play music and video games as well as to watch movies. Furthermore, in-home entertainment systems prove to be an economical option when compared to expensive outdoor leisure pursuits such as vacations, movie theaters, and sports events. Hence, the shifting preference toward in-home entertainment is expected to drive market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Multimedia Speakers Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (wireless multimedia speakers and wired multimedia speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the offline segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period. Due to the consumers' affinity toward experience-based purchase offerings, offline stores continue to thrive in the market. Many consumers rely on in-store performance and store expert demos to make their purchase decisions. Vendors increasingly emphasize matching the online prices of their multimedia speakers with the store manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), resulting in the reduction of the price disparity between distribution channels.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global multimedia speakers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global multimedia speakers market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period. The growth in sales in the region can be attributed to factors such as the growth in disposable income and the rise in the purchase of multimedia speakers through online sales channels. The rise in disposable income across APAC countries has resulted in a rise in consumer spending on leisure items such as home entertainment products, including advanced and high-end multimedia speakers. The rapid penetration of smartphones and internet facilities, coupled with the proliferation of online payment facilities, has boosted the use of online purchases across the region. Moreover, the majority of people in APAC are shifting to smart lifestyles, due to which the penetration of smart homes in the region is expected to surpass the US by 2030. Hence, factors like growing disposable income are driving the growth of the global multimedia speakers market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Multimedia Speakers MarketVendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global multimedia speakers market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Altec Lansing Inc., Audioengine LLC, Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Creative Technology Ltd., Edifier International Ltd., Feltron Industries Pvt. Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co. Ltd., Terratec Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Sony Group Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Unitech India.

Multimedia Speakers MarketMarket Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growth in the purchase of multimedia speakers through online platforms is a major trend in the global multimedia speakers market.

  • Customers influenced by advertisements and promotions are known to purchase impulsively on online platforms. They purchase electronic products on e-commerce platforms because of the benefits like convenience, ease of payment, discounts, provision of quick shipping services, the possibility of comparing products, and the availability of a wide range of products.

  • Vendors increasingly use third-party e-commerce platforms to extend the reach of their products across the world. Furthermore, online retailers offer attractive discounts and direct-to-home deliveries to attract consumers to purchase home entertainment systems through online distribution channels.

  • The rapid penetration of internet-enabled smartphones has resulted in consumers steadily shifting from conventional offline stores to online retail platforms.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The increasing availability of counterfeit products is a primary challenge impeding market growth.

  • The easy availability of multimedia speakers on unauthorized distribution channels due to the lack of legislation to control counterfeit manufacturing has driven the purchase of counterfeit products among consumers.

  • Furthermore, the lack of surveillance in local supply chains also results in the tampering and repackaging of products in supply chains.

  • Hence, vendors are incurring an additional cost in curtailing such grey market activities, and this is intensifying the cost pressure. Thus, challenging situations like counterfeit products may impede the growth of the multimedia speakers market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Multimedia Speakers Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multimedia speakers market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the multimedia speakers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the multimedia speakers market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia speakers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The speakers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 115.46 billion. A key factor driving growth in the speakers market is the increasing adoption of smart speakers.

The automotive audio speakers market is projected to grow by USD 6.30 billion with a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The availability of cost-effective speakers in the automotive aftermarket is a key driver fueling market growth.

Multimedia Speakers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.33%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 21.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.69

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Altec Lansing Inc., Audioengine LLC, Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Creative Technology Ltd., Edifier International Ltd., Feltron Industries Pvt. Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co. Ltd., Terratec Ltd., Yamaha Corp., Sony Group Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Unitech India

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Communication Services market reports 

Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global multimedia speakers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Wireless multimedia speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wired multimedia speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Altec Lansing Inc.

  • 12.4 Audioengine LLC

  • 12.5 Bang and Olufsen Group

  • 12.6 Bose Corp.

  • 12.7 Bowers and Wilkins

  • 12.8 Creative Technology Ltd.

  • 12.9 Edifier International Ltd.

  • 12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.11 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.12 Logitech

  • 12.13 Onkyo Corp.

  • 12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 Yamaha Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multimedia-speakers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-21-33-billion-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-growing-consumer-preference-for-in-home-entertainment-systems---technavio-301773578.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $5 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab bought nearly $5 million worth of the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock Tuesday in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Tesla hit with 'right to repair' antitrust class actions

    Tesla Inc has been sued in a pair of proposed antitrust class actions accusing the company of unlawfully curbing competition for maintenance and replacement parts for its electric vehicles, forcing owners to pay more and wait longer for repair services. The lawsuits, filed on Tuesday and Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, allege that Tesla designed its electric vehicles, warranties and repair policies to discourage owners and lessees from using independent shops outside of Tesla's control. "Tesla needs to open up its ecosystem and allow competition for the servicing of Tesla [vehicles] and sales of parts," said plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Ruan of Freed Kanner London & Millen, who filed one of the proposed class actions.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at a 15-month low as a wave of technical selling and options covering accelerated a three-day slide.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseThe US benchmark plunged more than 5%

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • U.S. oil closes below $70 a barrel for first time since 2021

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures extended a slump Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 as the fallout from a banking crisis stoked recession fears.

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Tesla faces new lawsuit over monopoly power in repairs, parts business

    Tesla’s latest legal issue centers around a growing frustration with owners - obtaining parts and repairs. In a suit seeking class action status in federal court in San Francisco, an owner of a Model S is suing Tesla claiming she must pay exorbitant repair costs and face long wait times for service.

  • U.S. Crude Slips Below $70 a Barrel

    Oil prices fell to 15-month lows amid fears that the banking-sector turmoil signals broader challenges for the economy.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.