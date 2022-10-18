U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Multimodal Imaging Systems Demand Is Anticipated To Augment At A CAGR of 4% By 2030; Amid Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments | Fact.MR's Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Number Of Diagnostic Imaging Centers For Early Diagnosis Is Expected To Prominently Propel The Sales Of Multimodal Imaging Systems Over The Coming Years

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the global multimodal imaging market is valued at US$ 2.7 billion and is projected to amplify at a steady CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2032, according to the last market report by Fact.MR.

Increasing investments in healthcare R&D and advancements in medical imaging technology are prime factors that will guide evolution of multimodal imaging market. Growing geriatric population, rising preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and supportive government initiatives in several countries are also predicted to drive market growth going forward.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7787

Growing use of multimodal imaging diagnostic procedures is being witnessed to identify and treat various chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, cancers, neurological diseases, and ophthalmic disorders. Rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPDs) is also a factor that is anticipated to uplift multimodal imaging system sales over the coming years.

Hyperspectral imaging and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic imaging are also expected to be areas of prime importance in the healthcare imaging industry going forward. The growing senescent population and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing countries are also expected to lead to increased shipments of multimodal imaging equipment as time goes by.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • In 2022, the global multimodal imaging market is valued at US$ 2.7 billion.

  • Demand for multimodal imaging is projected to increase at 4% CAGR over the next eight years.

  • By the end of 2030, the market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion.

  • Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancers, etc., rising investments in the R&D sector, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced medical imaging solutions are prime factors driving market growth.

  • The multimodal imaging industry accounts for an 8% share in the global medical imaging marketplace.

  • The United States market accounts for a valuation of US$ 750 million in 2022.

  • Lack of skilled medical professionals and high costs of advanced multimodal imaging devices are expected to hamper market progress to some extent across the forecast period.

  • The multimodal imaging market in Germany is anticipated to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 3% through 2030.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7787

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the multimodal imaging systems marketplace are focusing on product innovation and launches to advance their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

  • In May 2022, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., a leading provider of photoacoustic and high-frequency ultrasound imaging systems announced the launch of an ultra-high to low frequency ultrasound multi-modal imaging system. Vevo F2 was designed for preclinical usage and offers high-definition image processing and is way better than previous generations of this imaging system.

Top Companies In The Multimodal Imaging Systems

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc.

  • Nipro Corp.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • Engineering GmbH

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Mediso Ltd.

  • Canon Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • MILabs BV

  • MR Solutions Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Heidelberg

  • Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Topcon Corp.

  • TriFoil Imaging

Winning Strategy

Multimodal imaging device manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation and launch products that have advanced imaging capabilities. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be a prime focus for established market players across the forecast period as they try to cement their position in the global multimodal imaging market landscape.

A detailed assessment of all the recent developments and key strategies adopted by major and minor market players has been listed in this latest multimodal imaging market study by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7787

Multimodal Imaging Industry Research Segmentation

  • By Technology:

    • PET/CT Systems

    • SPECT/CT Systems

    • PET/MR Systems

    • OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

    • Others

  • By Product:

    • Equipment

    • Reagents

    • Software

  • By Application:

    • Brain & Neurology

    • Cardiology

    • Oncology

    • Ophthalmology

    • Other Applications

  • By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global multimodal imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (equipment, reagent, software), technology (PET/CT systems, SPECT/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/fundus imaging systems, others), application (brain & neurology, cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, other applications), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market - The growing number of incidences of fatal cardiac injuries and potential risk of cardiovascular events have created a need for commercializing the non-invasive coronary imaging solutions. The reduction in price associated with infrastructure building and growing number of grants from government to establish advance imaging technologies are fueling the adoption of Non-invasive Coronary Imaging systems

Microwave Imaging Market - Microwave imaging market is primarily driven by increasing number of hospitals and awareness about health managements. As the number of patients suffering from various type cancer and other diseases which is increasing in various geographical region will increase the demand of microwave imaging market for visualization the real time image of disease area.

Holotomographic Imaging Market - The high demand for holotomographic imaging products by academics and research & development centres is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the holotomographic imaging market during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market - Preclinical brain imaging modalities with non-invasive imaging techniques such as position emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are used for this purposes. The preclinical brain imaging is further used to observe the treatment response for early signals.

AI In Diagnostic Imaging Market - Demand for advanced technology for early diagnostic and imaging procedures is a major driving factor of the AI In diagnostic imaging market. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence to effectively manage healthcare imaging data expected to propel the growth for the AI in diagnostic imaging market.

Veterinary Imaging Systems Market - In addition, the concept of insurance services for pet animals has been gaining prevalence, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The aforementioned factors are expected to foster growth of global veterinary imaging systems market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


