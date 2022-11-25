Multiphoton Microscopy Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Enhanced Tools for Real-Time Cell Observation in Clinical and Research Applications Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Multiphoton Microscopy Market

Multiphoton Microscopy Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiphoton Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use, By Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multiphoton microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 223.2 million by 2030, according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



The increasing number of cancer incidences, the evolution of various diseases, and the research of brain tissues and development, as well as the detection of lead levels in bones, are some of the factors that are fueling market expansion. A major aspect driving the growth of the Multiphoton Microscopy (MPM) market is the development of fiber optics along with the tendency of miniaturizing electronics utilized in biomedical sciences.



One of MPM's primary benefits is that it is a non-invasive imaging technology, which makes it particularly appropriate for observing intricate tumor micro invasion without harming living cells. In addition, due to several other benefits associated with MPM technology, its adoption is growing steadily across the globe.



Several applications of MPM particularly in in-vivo and ex-vivo procedures is likely to complement market growth. In addition, development of novel diagnostic techniques and products in the MPM technology sector is expected to drive demand over the forecast period.



There is a rising demand for enhanced tools for real-time cell observation in clinical and research applications in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, as an advanced optical imaging method for intact biological tissues, particularly from the tissue to sub-cellular scale, multiphoton microscopy (MPM) is gaining popularity. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact the market at a regional and global level. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the multiphoton microscopy equipment import and export activity was disrupted. Additionally, the market for two-photon microscopy fluctuated in supply and demand owing to the restrictions on international trade.



Multiphoton Microscopy (MPM) Market Report Highlights

Two-photon microscopy captured the highest market share in 2021. The major factors for the segment growth include favorable government regulations and the growing emphasis on nanotechnology

The demand for two-photon microscopy has increased as a result of technological developments like super-resolution microscopy. Also, the market is expected to rise as a result of increased funding and R&D activity for two-photon microscopy

Hospitals and clinics are likely to maintain their influence on the market growth. As a result of COVID-19, hospital budgets are increasing, and hospitals and medical businesses are collaborating to provide best medical facilities including imaging technology. As a result, all these factors are expected to drive demand over the coming years.

Based on the application, the introduction of pharmacological treatment for skin conditions and their effective delivery to diseased skin will eventually affect the microscopy technique. As a result of this, the skin imaging segment is witnessing growth.

North America will hold the largest share of the market due to the high degree of involvement of institutions in the region in the development of novel microscopy technologies. As cancer incidence rates rise in the U.S., there is expected to be an increase in the demand for multiphoton microscopy.

The publisher has segmented the multiphoton microscopy market report based on, type, application, end-use, and region:

Multiphoton Microscopy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Three Photon

Two Photon

Multiphoton Microscopy, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Skin Imaging

Neuroscience

Oncology

Immunology

Dermatology

Others

Multiphoton Microscopy, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academics & Research Institutes

Multiphoton Microscopy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market Insights



5. Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market, by Type



6. Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market, by Application



7. Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market, by End-Use



8. Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Becker & Hickl GmbH

Bruker

3i (Intelligent Imaging Innovations)

Femtonics Ltd

Lavision Biotech

Leica Microsystems

Nikon

NeuroLabware

Olympus Corporation

PicoQuant GmbH Scientifica (Judges Scientific Plc)

Semrock

Sutter Instrument

Thorlabs Inc.

ZEISS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg82wa

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



