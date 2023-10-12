Multiple Broward sheriff’s employees face inquiry over pandemic relief funds, sources say

Multiple members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, including sworn deputies, are under federal investigation for their participation in collecting COVID-19 relief money known as the Paycheck Protection Program, sources said this week.

The South Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office has been pursuing cases of pandemic relief fraud involving the program, which was run by the Small Business Administration and meant to help keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

Those facing scrutiny had submitted paperwork for loans for the most money possible under the program, according to a source.

Since Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has not responded to email requests from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Broward Sheriff’s Office also has not commented about the matter. The Sun Sentinel’s requests for public records regarding any potentially suspended deputies in recent days, submitted Monday, haven’t yet been fulfilled by the Sheriff’s Office.

PPP experts have said the maximum amount a self-employed person without any employees could receive is $20,833. But to get it, a person would have to earn a $100,000 gross income using a formula to cover 2½ months’ payroll.