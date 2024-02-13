Multiple Factors Pushed DexCom (DXCM) in Q4

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Focus Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market rebounded in the fourth quarter as the S&P 500 Index rose 11.69%. Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth strategy returned 15.02% gross of fees (14.99% net of fees), in the quarter outperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 14.16% total return. The relative outperformance was due to both allocation effects and security selection. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy featured stocks such as DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On February 12, 2024, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $118.42 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was -4.85%, and its shares lost 0.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $45.653 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) contributed to portfolio performance during the quarter, following a better-than-expected earnings report and an increase in full-year guidance. The company is benefiting from a new product introduction with the G-7 series and new Medicare reimbursement for basal insulin users. Additionally, Dexcom has been under pressure most of 2023 on the success of GLP-1 companies and the fear that these novel weight loss therapies could hurt the prospects for companies operating in obesity-related comorbidities such as Diabetes. The shares had a broad reversal of this trend in the fourth quarter and many of the affected names rebounded, including Dexcom."

A doctor demonstrating how to use the medical device to a patient with diabetes.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 78 hedge fund portfolios held DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) at the end of third quarter which was 58 in the previous quarter.

