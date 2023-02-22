U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Multiple Functionalities of Iron Powder to drive the Iron Powder Market, Reaching US$ 10.26 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% in 2022 to 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global iron powder market is dominated by East Asia, especially by China, and Japan. Iron powder as an additive mainly used in paint & coating industry to impart properties such as luster and shine

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global iron powder market stood at US$ 6.18 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10.26 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.

Iron powder’s particle size does vary from 20 to 200 micrometer. The powder is available at the commercial level in 3 kinds – atomized powder, reduced iron powder, and electrolyte iron powder. Electrolyte iron powder holds the largest market share due to stability, purity, and monetary advantage. It’s actually at par with traditional iron salts as well as chelates used for fortification of food and water.

The other applications include soft magnets and welding in electromagnetics, wherein both – DC and ac are addressed. Iron powder does play an important role with respect to recycling of the industrial chemicals. As such, it is used in pharmaceutical and steel plants. Intake of iron is prescribed for those who are anemic. Regular intake of iron also helps in boosting the immunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9599

Particle metallurgy alone accounts for majority of revenue, especially in the automobile sector. Iron powder finds its way as a filler in the friction materials-oriented applications like automotive OEMs and aftermarket brake pads with clutches. They are used in production of sintered parts; which cater to engines and transmissions.

At the same time, the fact that excessive consumption of iron powder is associated with chronic diseases can’t be ignored. An out-of-proportion consumption could result in diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, or nausea. It has also been found that iron does accumulate in organs; thereby resulting in fatal damage to liver and brain. These factors could restrain the iron powder market in the near future.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Iron Powder Market’. Its team of analysts and consultants has its bottom-up approach with 360-degree view regarding primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With iron powder being increasingly used for separation and filtration of industrial appliances, in air purifiers, deodorizers, and likewise, the global iron powder market is likely to grow at a remarkable rate in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Iron Powder Market

  • The Europe and North America are at the matured stage of iron powder market.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the iron powder market in the near future. This could be credited to China being the major producer of iron powder. Japan and India follow suit. The application areas include automobiles and food industry.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9599

Competitive Analysis

  • Mimete S.r.l. (based out of Biassono, Monza, Italy), in November 2020, did release two iron base powders – Duplex MARS F51 and Super-Duplex F53. These powders would be addressing demands from power generation, oil & gas, and aerospace verticals with regards to additive manufacturing. Manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen do produce components and parts by making use of additive manufacturing technology. These measures are expected to keep the hopes high for iron powder market in the forecast period.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., in October 2020, did develop power magnetic core to cater to axial gap motors. This core gets derived from die-pressing soft-magnetic iron powder into 3D shape.

Key Companies Profiled

  • JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

  • Höganäs AB (Sweden)

  • Reade International Corporation (U.S.)

  • Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • American Elements (U.S.)

  • ATI (U.S.)

  • Ashland (U.S.)

  • BASF (Germany)

  • CNPC Powder (China)

  • Rio Tinto Metal Powders (U.K.)

Key Segments

End Use:

  • Aerospace & defence

  • Automotive

  • Oil & Gas

  • Medical

  • Others

Type:

  • Unalloyed

  • Alloyed

  • Insulated Iron powder

Manufacturing Process:

  • Physical

    • Atomization

    • Electro deposition

  • Chemical

    • Reduction

    • Decomposition

  • Mechanical

    • Pulverization

What does the Report scale through?

  • The research study is based on end-use (aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, medical, and others), by type (unalloyed, alloyed, and insulated iron powder), by manufacturing process (physical (atomization and electro deposition), chemical (reduction and decomposition), and mechanical (pulverization)).

  • With rising demand for automobiles, the global iron powder market is expected to grow on an accelerated note going forward.

Purchase Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9599

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

Browse Full Market Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iron-powder-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Lactic Acid Esters Market: Lactic acid is a green solvent that is obtained from the fermentation followed by purification of carbohydrates.

Artificial Turf Market: Driven by the growing popularity of sports events and surging demand in commercial and residential sector for landscaping, the market for artificial turf is expected to expand at 5.9% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Functional Coil Coatings Market: Rising investments towards the expansion of construction and transportation facilities is boosting production of specialized materials.

Countertop Market: The high demand for countertops for usage in workrooms, bathrooms, retails, laboratories, and kitchens is set to propel the sales in this market.

Sulphur Bentonite Market: Demand in the sulphur bentonite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


