Step-out exploration drilling programme records multiple high grade intercepts into the ‘Chico da Santa’ veins at Palito

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide assay results from recent surface and underground exploration drillholes into the Chico da Santa sector, as well as the first results into the newly discovered Pele sector at the Palito Gold Mine, Para State, northern Brazil. This exploration programme is targeting strike and resource extension of the established Ipe and Mongo veins with results confirming extension along strike and at depth.

Highlights

On 11 May 2021 the Company disclosed the first results from step out exploration drilling into the Ipe and Mogno veins of the Chico da Santa (“CDS”) sector, located in the eastern limits of the Palito deposit.





Over the past 3 months, this drilling programme has recommenced and remains ongoing. The programme has been extended to include the adjacent veins in the CDS sector, including the Jatoba vein to the west, and the neighbouring veins of the newly identified Pele sector to the east, namely Bebeto, Romario and Pele veins. Significant intersections from the underground drilling to date are as follows:



PUD0704 - 0.60m @ 7.84 g/t Au (Mogno) from 291.00 metres to 291.60 metres



PUD0709 – 0.50m @ 22.56g/t Au (Ipe) from 39.30 metres to 39.80 metres PUD0722 – 0.50m @ 8.43g/t Au (Mogno) from 52.50 metres to 53.00 metres PUD0726 – 1.05m @ 68.09g/t Au (Ipe) from 41.25 metres to 42.30 metres PUD0727 – 1.50m @ 76.09g/t Au (Ipe) from 61.70 metres to 63.20 metres PUD0735 – 0.70m @ 7.39g/t Au (Ipe) from 41.90 metres to 63.20 metres PUD0740 – 0.50m @ 12.64g/t Au (Bebeto) from 109.85 metres to 110.35 metres PUD0748 – 0.50m @ 6.53g/t Au (Ipe) from 321.20 metres to 321.70 metres PUD0686 – 2.75m @ 2.04g/t Au (Jatoba) from 137.70 metres to 140.45 metres







Significant intersections from the surface exploration drilling to date are as follows:



PDD0594 - 0.35m @ 4.39 g/t Au (Bebeto) from 136.46 metres to 136.81 metres



PDD0594 – 0.36m @ 9.49g/t Au (Ipe) from 315.97 metres to 316.33 metres PDD0607 - 1.40m @ 14.39g/t Au (Pele) from 106.40 metres to 107.80 metres PDD0415 – 0.82m @ 24.70g/t Au (Jatoba) from 57.38 metres to 58.20 metres PDD0558 – 2.00m @ 33. 7 6g/t Au (Jatoba) from 76.75 metres to 78.75 metres







NB. PDD signifies a drill hole from surface, whilst PUD signifies a drill hole from underground

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“There are some excellent intercepts in this latest batch of results. The established lodes, Ipe and Mogno, that are located within the CDS sector, were the cornerstone of the Palito Complex production during 2021. They are high grade lodes and made a significant contribution to the grade improvement of 28% seen in 2021 when compared to 2020. It is therefore exciting to see these intercepts which extend the veins well beyond the current mine limits, both along strike and at depth. The results suggest a possibility of improving grades and payability with depth, which bodes well for the future.

“The underground development of the Ipe/Mogno veins during 2021 also brought the opportunity to drill long exploration holes laterally. Some holes drilled to the west have intersected extensions of the Jatoba vein. Whilst the Jatoba structure was mined 3 years ago, there was, at that time, insufficient geological data to support further development. These new holes have cut the Jatoba vein well to the south of the original mine workings, with hole PDD0558 recording 33.76g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 400 metres south of the Jatoba mine workings, clearly suggesting great strike potential to add resources.

“Underground drilling to the east of Ipe/Mogno has resulted in identifying the Pele sector, another new area at Palito. The Pele sector hosts the veins Bebeto, Romario and the Pele vein itself and the early results again highlight this is a sector of excellent potential. This drilling is now being supplemented by surface exploration.

“Serabi will continue to push forward with its exploration campaign as we seek to drive resource growth and continue our track record of reserve replacement, together with our objective of increasing production towards our goal of becoming a 100,000 ounce per annum gold producer.”.”

RESULTS

The CDS sector is located in the eastern part of the Palito Deposit. The Ipe and Mogno veins have been worked top down from level 178mRL to current development levels -60mRL, with current production on levels -20mRL and -40mRL. The drill results reported in this press release comprise step out drilling, targeting strike extension of these veins principally to the south of the current mine limits, as well as holes drilled to depth, below the lowest level, -60mRL.





Figure 1 - Plan view of the Palito Deposit, with main sectors

Figure 2 - Long Section of the Ipe Vein

Figure 3 - Long Section of the Mogno Vein

Figure 4 - Long Section of the Jatoba Vein

This ongoing surface and underground exploration programme as well as targeting strike and depth extensions to the Ipe and Mogno veins, is also targeting newly discovered veins to the east of Ipe, namely Bebeto, Romario and Pele. In addition, some holes have also been drilled west into the Jatoba vein, a lode that has been mined previously, but has not been part of the mine plan in recent years.

Drilling into the Ipe vein has successfully recorded the following intercepts:

PUD0709 – 0.50m @ 22.56g/t Au (Ipe) from 39.30 metres to 39.80 metres

PUD0726 – 1.05m @ 68.09g/t Au (Ipe) from 41.25 metres to 42.30 metres

PUD0727 – 1.50m @ 76.09g/t Au (Ipe) from 61.70 metres to 63.20 metres

PUD0735 – 0.70m @ 7.39g/t Au (Ipe) from 41.90 metres to 63.20 metres

PUD0748 – 0.50m @ 6.53g/t Au (Ipe) from 321.20 metres to 321.70 metres

PDD0594 – 0.36m @ 9.49g/t Au (Ipe) from 315.97 metres to 316.33 metres

These intercepts, alongside intercepts published earlier in the year, now demonstrate depth extension of the Ipe vein to level -150mRL, some 90 metres below the lowest developed level -60mRL. The drilling also demonstrates strike extension of the Ipe vein 400 metres to the south.

Drilling into the Mogno vein includes:

PUD0704 - 0.60m @ 7.84g/t Au (Mogno) from 291.00 metres to 291.60 metres

PUD0722 – 0.50m @ 8.43g/t Au (Mogno) from 52.50 metres to 53.00 metres

The Mogno vein is a parallel vein to Ipe, just 50 metres to the east. These latest results alongside previous exploration holes, extend the Mogno vein to a depth of -150m RL, again, 90 metres below the current deepest level. Drillhole PUD0704 lies 200 metres south of the mine limits and suggests strike potential to the south.

The Jatoba vein lies to the west of the Ipe/Mogno veins, and was mined 3 years ago. Recent drilling alongside some historical holes, has recorded some excellent intersections including:

PUD0686 – 2.75m @ 2.04g/t Au (Jatoba) from 137.70 metres to 140.45 metres

PDD0415 – 0.82m @ 24.70g/t Au (Jatoba) from 57.38 metres to 58.20 metres

PDD0558 – 2.00m @ 33.76g/t Au (Jatoba) from 76.75 metres to 78.75 metres





The Pele sector, lies approximately 200 metres to the east of Mogno and has never been developed. Historical surface holes intersected numerous high grade veins and with the underground development of the Mogno vein, this has brought the opportunity to follow up these historical drill intersections with underground exploration drilling, which has also been complemented with some surface exploration holes.

The results to date include:

PUD0719 - 0.50m @ 0.53g/t Au (Pele) from 308.60 metres to 309.10 metres

PUD0723 – 0.50m @ 1.16 g/t Au (Bebeto) from 122.50 metres to 123.00 metres

PUD0723 – 0.50m @ 0.63 g/t Au (Romario) from 142.00 metres to 142.50 metres

PUD0733 – 0.50m @ 1.32 g/t Au (Bebeto) from 84.30 metres to 84.80 metres

PUD0740 – 0.50m @ 12.64g/t Au (Bebeto) from 109.85 metres to 110.35 metres

PUD0748 – 0.50m @ 6.53g/t Au (Pele) from 321.20 metres to 321.70 metres

PDD0594 – 0.35m @ 4 . 3 9g/t Au (Bebeto) from 136.46 metres to 136.81 metres

PDD0606 – 0.60m @ 2.68g/t Au (Pele) from 52.40 metres to 53.00 metres

PDD0607 – 1.40m @ 14.39g/t Au (Pele) from 106.40 metres to 107.80 metres





Drilling is continuing, and if justified by the results, a development crosscut from the Mogno vein will commence in 2022.

The results of new and historical holes newly sampled and assayed and not previously disclosed are tabulated below:

Hole



Target



East West RL



Depth (m)



Dip/Azm From



To



Apparent Width (m)



Gold Grade (UTM- SAD69) (UTM- SAD69) (°/°UTM) (Au g/t) PALITO UNDERGROUND DD DRILLING PUD0638 PELE 634306.69 9301739.24 60.38 284.78 0.3/53 236.70 238.85 2.15 2.89 PUD0640 PELE 634114.62 9301599.13 63.00 301.72 2.9/39.35 244.31 245.01 0.70 1.03 PUD0704 MOGNO 634151.00 9301139.00 19.00 322.96 -20/45 291.00 291.60 0.60 7.84 PUD0706 MOGNO 634273.00 9301387.00 -10.00 80.50 -30/223 29.40 29.90 0.50 2.30 PUD0707 IPE 634151.00 9301139.00 19.00 380.23 -26/57 350.60 351.20 0.60 0.67 PUD0709 IPE 634289.05 9301385.12 -8.07 68.50 -2/85 39.30 39.80 0.50 22.76 PUD0715 MOGNO 634231.90 9301432.76 36.03 80.50 -2/221 44.80 45.70 0.90 2.20 PUD0719 PELE 634170.24 9301482.81 123.00 343.00 -14/57 308.60 309.10 0.50 0.53 PUD0721 IPE 634205.43 9301463.73 35.48 80.50 -2/41 0.10 0.60 0.50 0.68 PUD0722 MOGNO 634204.00 9301461.00 35.50 80.00 -2/221 52.50 54.50 2.00 2.57 incl. 52.50 53.00 0.50 8.43 PUD0723 BEBETO 634172.66 9301477.16 124.02 413.61 -15/75 122.50 123.00 0.50 1.16 ROMARIO 142.00 142.50 0.50 0.63 PUD0725 IPE 634070.75 9301582.73 -30.00 78.50 -45/42 35.65 36.15 0.50 0.67 PUD0726 IPE 634084.95 9301571.91 -30.00 77.50 -45/55 41.25 42.30 1.05 68.09 PUD0727 IPE 634085.17 9301571.70 -30.00 77.50 -40/87 61.70 63.20 1.50 76.09 incl. 62.20 63.20 1.00 113.05 PUD0733 BEBETO 634103.74 9301602.62 -10.54 350.25 -8/43 84.30 84.80 0.50 1.32 PUD0734 IPE 634090.17 9301571.37 -50.00 77.87 -42/80 52.70 53.50 0.80 2.23 PUD0735 IPE 634090.17 9301571.37 -50.00 80.50 -40/2 41.90 43.30 1.40 4.25 incl. 41.90 42.60 0.70 7.39 PUD0740 BEBETO 634103.74 9301602.62 -10.54 395.63 -36/35 109.85 110.35 0.50 12.64 PELE 348.30 348.80 0.50 0.66 PUD0743 ROMARIO 634103.74 9301602.62 -10.54 382.48 -34/55 122.70 123.60 0.90 1.43 PUD0748 BEBETO 634103.74 9301602.62 -10.54 382.88 -31/20 113.80 114.40 0.60 1.71 ROMARIO 128.90 129.40 0.50 1.13 PELE 321.20 321.70 0.50 6.53 PUD0686 JATOBA 634009.17 9301485.35 -13.54 251.73 -39/237 137.70 140.45 2.75 2.04 incl. 137.70 138.70 1.00 4.22 PUD0693 JATOBA 634009.17 9301485.35 -13.54 273.40 -32/176 147.85 148.55 0.70 0.57 PUD0697 JATOBA 634009.17 9301485.35 -13.54 250.53 -34/255 133.70 134.20 0.50 1.16 PUD0699 JATOBA 634151.00 9301139.00 19.00 328.87 -8/22 101.59 102.10 0.51 0.91 PALITO SURFACE DD DRILLING PDD0584 IPE 634457.58 9301060.59 231.30 280.65 -50/53 229.15 229.75 0.60 1.07 PDD0592 ROMARIO 634448.00 9301496.00 230.00 340.39 -49/225 49.29 50.00 0.71 1.84 IPE 263.20 264.61 1.41 0.80 PDD0594 BEBETO 634636.51 9301350.38 220.76 377.84 -50/223 136.46 136.81 0.35 4.39 IPE 315.97 316.33 0.36 9.49 PDD0597 G3 634689.11 9300750.42 202.76 180.99 -58/220 63.44 64.34 0.90 0.64 PDD0602 G3 634855.36 9300649.65 204.37 300.29 -53/219 112.00 112.35 0.35 1.43 PDD0606 PELE 634241.73 9301806.13 211.18 150.35 -53/239 52.40 53.00 0.60 2.68 PDD0607 634275.00 9301835.00 205.00 155.01 -51/243 12.95 13.50 0.55 9.75 PELE 106.40 107.80 1.40 14.39 incl. 106.40 107.00 0.60 24.96 121.00 121.40 0.40 1.04 PDD0415 JATOBA 634097.35 9301328.60 264.25 250.25 -49/211 57.38 58.20 0.82 24.70 PDD0416 JATOBA 634097.60 9301329.20 264.31 321.60 -61/209 68.83 70.50 1.67 1.23 PDD0421 JATOBA 634113.86 9301276.32 260.61 299.45 -59/210 14.35 17.00 2.65 1.74 PDD0428 JATOBA 634016.05 9301424.58 251.82 284.25 -50/208 101.28 101.89 0.61 1.64 PDD0533 JATOBA 634560.37 9301040.81 219.42 400.01 -61/209 179.15 179.95 0.80 1.86 PDD0534 JATOBA 634661.48 9301003.32 215.26 409.07 -57/212 199.25 199.95 0.70 1.46 PDD0558 JATOBA 634529.88 9300983.07 204.85 383.65 -65/191 76.75 78.75 2.00 33.76 incl. 77.70 78.75 1.00 64.63 PDD0593 JATOBA 634817.18 9300899.41 204.18 274.11 -58/221 230.17 230.47 0.30 1.84 PDD0595 JATOBA 634740.45 9300817.06 202.52 230.13 -59/218 106.00 107.00 1.00 2.49 Reported intercepts calculated based on a minimum weighted average grade of 0.5g/t Au using a 0.5g/t Au weighted average lower cut and a maximum internal waste interval of 1.2m based on ALS and Serabi´s on-site lab reported analyses. Some of the assay results reported above include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson Chief Executive Clive Line Finance Director

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

“Ag” means silver. “Au” means gold. “assay” in economic geology, means to analyse the proportions of metal in a rock or overburden sample; to test an ore or mineral for composition, purity, weight or other properties of commercial interest. “CIM” means the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. “chalcopyrite” is a sulphide of copper and iron. “Cu” means copper. “cut-off grade” the lowest grade of mineralised material that qualifies as ore in a given deposit; rock of the lowest assay included in an ore estimate. “dacite porphyry intrusive” a silica-rich igneous rock with larger phenocrysts (crystals) within a fine-grained matrix “deposit” is a mineralised body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing ore reserves, until final legal, technical, and economic factors have been resolved. “electromagnetics” is a geophysical technique tool measuring the magnetic field generated by subjecting the sub-surface to electrical currents. “garimpo” is a local artisanal mining operation “garimpeiro” is a local artisanal miner. “geochemical” refers to geological information using measurements derived from chemical analysis. “geophysical” refers to geological information using measurements derived from the use of magnetic and electrical readings. “geophysical techniques” include the exploration of an area by exploiting differences in physical properties of different rock types. Geophysical methods include seismic, magnetic, gravity, induced polarisation and other techniques; geophysical surveys can be undertaken from the ground or from the air. “gossan” is an iron-bearing weathered product that overlies a sulphide deposit. “grade” is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb). “g/t” means grams per tonne. “granodiorite” is an igneous intrusive rock similar to granite. “hectare” or a “ha” is a unit of measurement equal to 10,000 square metres. “igneous” is a rock that has solidified from molten material or magma. “IP” refers to induced polarisation, a geophysical technique whereby an electric current is induced into the sub-surface and the conductivity of the sub-surface is recorded. “intrusive” is a body of rock that invades older rocks. "Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed. "Inferred Mineral Resource” is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. “Inferred Mineral Resource” ‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. “mineralisation” the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock. “mineralised” refers to rock which contains minerals e.g. iron, copper, gold. "Mineral Resource” is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge. “Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mine “Mo-Bi-As-Te-W-Sn” Molybdenum-Bismuth-Arsenic-Tellurium-Tungsten-Tin “monzogranite” a biotite rich granite, often part of the later-stage emplacement of a larger granite body. “mt” means million tonnes. “ore” means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit. “oxides” are near surface bed-rock which has been weathered and oxidised by long term exposure to the effects of water and air. “ppm” means parts per million. “Probable Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. “Proven Mineral Reserve” is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors “saprolite” is a weathered or decomposed clay-rich rock. “sulphide” refers to minerals consisting of a chemical combination of sulphur with a metal. “vein” is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock. “VTEM” refers to versa time domain electromagnetic, a particular variant of time-domain electromagnetic geophysical survey to prospect for conductive bodies below surface.

Assay Results

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations, or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

