Multiple insiders bought Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Cantex Mine Development Corp.'s (CVE:CD) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cantex Mine Development Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board Charles Fipke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.24. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Cantex Mine Development insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Cantex Mine Development Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cantex Mine Development. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$181k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Cantex Mine Development

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cantex Mine Development insiders own about CA$6.5m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cantex Mine Development Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cantex Mine Development we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 7 warning signs for Cantex Mine Development (5 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

