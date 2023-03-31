Multiple insiders bought Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Paragon Care Limited's (ASX:PGC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Paragon Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group CEO Mark Hooper made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$325k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.32 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.24). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Paragon Care insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Paragon Care

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Paragon Care insiders own about AU$50m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paragon Care Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Paragon Care insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Paragon Care and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Paragon Care has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

