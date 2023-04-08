Multiple insiders bought Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southside Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Herbert Buie for US$89k worth of shares, at about US$37.23 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$32.37. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.98k shares worth US$273k. On the other hand they divested 855.00 shares, for US$32k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Southside Bancshares insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Southside Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Southside Bancshares insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Director Herbert Buie bought US$89k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Southside Bancshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Southside Bancshares insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southside Bancshares Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Southside Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southside Bancshares (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

