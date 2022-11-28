U.S. markets closed

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Growth Opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multiple myeloma drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,419.94 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing incidence of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, the emergence of nanomedicine platforms is expected to boost market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the multiple myeloma drugs market segmentation by therapy (targeted therapy, biologic therapy, chemotherapy, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). Request A Free Sample Report

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Cipla Ltd.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

Product Insights and News

  • AbbVie Inc.: The company offers multiple myeloma drugs such as Vysis 13q34 SpectrumGreen FISH Probe Kit.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of various cancer indications, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is driving the growth of the regional market. The market in North America is further benefitted from the availability and high sales of approved multiple myeloma drugs. The patent expiry of a major drug brand has resulted in the development of generic versions of the drug by various large- and mid-sized pharmaceutical vendors in the region. This is contributing to the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market in North America.

 Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Market Segmentation

The targeted therapy segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for targeted therapies is driven by the efficacy of the therapy in blocking the action of a substance in myeloma cells that disrupt proteins. This action helps in killing the myeloma cells. Also, the increasing number of drug approvals for the treatment of multiple myeloma is fueling the growth of the segment.

Additionally, recent approvals are showing impressive sales growth, which represents the continued strong adoption of proteasome inhibitors for the treatment of multiple myeloma. - Download a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this multiple myeloma drugs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the multiple myeloma drugs market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multiple myeloma drugs market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

Compounding Pharmacy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The compounding pharmacy market share is expected to increase by USD 1.5 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15%.

Proteasome Inhibitors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to Technavio's analyst, the proteasome inhibitors market size is expected to be valued at USD 2.20 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6419.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.76

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global multiple myeloma drugs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 6.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Biologic therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Therapy

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 E-pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.5 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.12 Novartis AG

  • 12.13 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.14 PharmaMar SA

  • 12.15 Sanofi SA

  • 12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-myeloma-drugs-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-abbott-laboratories-and-abbvie-inc---technavio-301687186.html

SOURCE Technavio

