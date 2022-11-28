Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Growth Opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multiple myeloma drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,419.94 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing incidence of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, the emergence of nanomedicine platforms is expected to boost market growth.
The report extensively covers the multiple myeloma drugs market segmentation by therapy (targeted therapy, biologic therapy, chemotherapy, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). Request A Free Sample Report
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Amgen Inc.
AbbVie Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
Cipla Ltd.
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
Eli Lilly and Co.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Johnson and Johnson
Merck and Co. Inc.
Novartis AG
Product Insights and News
Amgen Inc.: The company offers multiple myeloma drugs such as Kyprolis.
AbbVie Inc.: The company offers multiple myeloma drugs such as Vysis 13q34 SpectrumGreen FISH Probe Kit.
For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Geographical Landscape
North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of various cancer indications, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is driving the growth of the regional market. The market in North America is further benefitted from the availability and high sales of approved multiple myeloma drugs. The patent expiry of a major drug brand has resulted in the development of generic versions of the drug by various large- and mid-sized pharmaceutical vendors in the region. This is contributing to the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market in North America.
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Market Segmentation
The targeted therapy segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for targeted therapies is driven by the efficacy of the therapy in blocking the action of a substance in myeloma cells that disrupt proteins. This action helps in killing the myeloma cells. Also, the increasing number of drug approvals for the treatment of multiple myeloma is fueling the growth of the segment.
Additionally, recent approvals are showing impressive sales growth, which represents the continued strong adoption of proteasome inhibitors for the treatment of multiple myeloma. - Download a free sample report
What are the key data covered in this multiple myeloma drugs market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the multiple myeloma drugs market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multiple myeloma drugs market vendors
Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6419.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.76
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global multiple myeloma drugs market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Therapy
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Therapy
6.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Biologic therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Therapy
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 E-pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 AbbVie Inc.
12.5 Amgen Inc.
12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
12.10 Johnson and Johnson
12.11 Merck and Co. Inc.
12.12 Novartis AG
12.13 Pfizer Inc.
12.14 PharmaMar SA
12.15 Sanofi SA
12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
