Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates Stunning Growth With A Gamut of Pharma Companies Involved Worldwide
The Multiple Myeloma pipeline is majorly thriving owing to the several different companies developing novel and sophisticated blockbuster drugs, increasing R&D, increasing global prevalence, better awareness and appropriate diagnosis in patients.
DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in preclinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Multiple Myeloma domain.
Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report:
Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 80+ key players and 80+ key therapies.
The report lays a comprehensive analysis of the Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies including Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Jansesn Research and Development, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others.
Out of all the emerging therapies Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel is expected to emerge as the trailblazer owing to the treatment of Multiple Myeloma. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
Multiple Myeloma pipeline comprises K NK004 (Kiadis Pharma), CID 103 (CASI Pharmaceuticals), NOX-A12 (NOXXON Pharma), TJ202 (I-MAB Biopharma), SG221 (Sana Biotechnology), AL 102 (Ayala Pharmaceuticals), CLR 131 (Cellectar Biosciences), Nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb), P BCMA 101 (Poseida Therapeutics), Venetoclax (AbbVie/Genentech), and several others in the different therapeutic stage of development.
Some of the other novel therapies are in the Multiple Myeloma pipeline including TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701 and others.
CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, a new form of cancer immunotherapy is advancing rapidly in the treatment of patients with Multiple myeloma and several other advanced cancer. Currently, the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is the major target for CAR T cell therapies. BCMA has several advantages as a therapeutic target in myeloma. It is expressed exclusively on plasma cells and in particularly large quantities on plasma-turned-myeloma cells.
TNB-383B is a BCMA x CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being studied in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy. TNB-383B is being developed by TeneoOne through Phase 1. AbbVie holds the exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne and lead subsequent global development and commercialization of TNB-383B.
Multiple Myeloma is a malignant disorder characterized by uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells causing a wide variety of complications leading to organ dysfunction and eventually death. It is the second most prevalent hematological malignancy worldwide, with a median onset of 60 years. This incurable malignancy develops from an accumulation of terminally differentiated monoclonal plasma cells (PC) in the bone marrow.
The Multiple Myeloma pipeline report proffers a holistic view of the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations and agreements, strong competitors, growth strategies, failed as well as discontinued drugs.
Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Drug Portfolio
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
K NK004
Kiadis Pharma
Preclinical
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements
NA
CID 103
CASI Pharmaceuticals
I
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants
NA
NOX-A12
NOXXON Pharma
II
Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors
NA
TJ202
I-MAB Biopharma
III
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulants
Intravenous
APG-2575
Ascentage Pharma
II
Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
parenteral
AL 102
Ayala Pharmaceuticals
I
Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors
Oral
CLR 131
Cellectar Biosciences
II
Ionising radiation emitters
Intravenous
Nivolumab
Bristol-Myers Squibb
III
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
Intravenous
P BCMA 101
Poseida Therapeutics
II
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
Parenteral
Venetoclax
AbbVie/Genentech
III
Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
Oral
RG6160
Genentech
I
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants
Intravenous
HPN-217
Harpoon Therapeutics
I/II
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
Intravenous
SAR442085
Sanofi
I
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants
Intravenous
PF-06863135
Pfizer
II
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants
Parenteral
RAPA-201 Autologous T cells
Rapa Therapeutics
II
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
Parenteral
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Multiple Myeloma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Inhalation
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists
Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
Ionizing radiation emitters
Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors
Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements
By Targets
Protease
Multiple Kinase
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Janssen Research and Development, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Genenta Science, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others
Key Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies: TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701, Nivolumab, ventoclax, RAPA-201 autologous T cells, K NK004, CID 103, NOX-A12, TJ202, APG-2575, AL 102, CLR 131 and others.
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Multiple Myeloma Overview
4
Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
Multiple Myeloma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Assessment
8
Multiple Myeloma Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products
13
Multiple Myeloma Key Companies
14
Multiple Myeloma Key Products
15
Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs
16
Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Multiple Myeloma Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analyst Views
20
Appendix
Multiple Myeloma Market Insights
Multiple Myeloma Therapies Market
Rare Cancer Market Outlook
